Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Qender Vlore
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Qender Vlore, Albania

;
apartments
6
houses
17
23 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
TOP TOP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Panaje, Albania
2 bedroom house
Panaje, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 45,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$51,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
✅ Price: 200,000 Euros ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Surface: 149m2 Residence "Panorama…
$232,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment With Sea View And Swimming Pool For Sale In Kanina Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Seize …
$275,213
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sherishte, Albania
3 bedroom house
Sherishte, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
House With 2 Floors And Private Yard For Sale In Vlore Albania. Are you tired from the bustl…
$294,825
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ Price: 180,000 Euros ✅ Location: Behind the Kanine Castle, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 210m…
$211,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Panaje, Albania
House
Panaje, Albania
Area 90 m²
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 40,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$45,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea View Apartment For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albania. - Brand New Residence With Swimming Po…
$294,127
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Babice e Madhe, Albania
2 bedroom house
Babice e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
🏞🏡 1-STORY PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE – BABICË E MADHE, KODËR, VLORA 💰 PRICE: 95,000 EURO (TO…
$110,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Babice e Madhe, Albania
House
Babice e Madhe, Albania
Area 60 m²
A private village house for sale only 7 km from Vlorë, surrounded by greenery, fresh air, an…
$128,647
Leave a request
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
$325,211
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 80 m²
Private house with land for sale located near Hospital in Vlora,near the main street.It need…
$55,432
Leave a request
House in Babice e Madhe, Albania
House
Babice e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 2-STOREY HOUSE FOR SALE IN BABICA E MADHE, VLORA. 💶 PRICE: 110,000 EURO 💶 📐 PROPERTY…
$125,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Kanine, Albania
House
Kanine, Albania
Area 66 m²
✅ Price: 160,000 Euros ✅ Location: Kanine, Vlore ✅ Building area: 66m2 ✅ Plot area: 300m2 T…
$228,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 49 m²
🆕🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💸 PRICE: 108,000 EURO / TOTAL 📍 L…
$124,957
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartment For Sale In Kanine Vlore Albania. Enjoy the beauty of the Albanian Rivier…
$239,282
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 8
✅ Price: 335,500 Euros (negotiable) ✅ Location: Above Moncheri, Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Area: 125…
$390,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kanine, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 - 126,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 63m2 Res…
$146,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Babice e Vogel, Albania
4 bedroom house
Babice e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
SHITET SHTËPI PRIVATE 2 KATËSHE + TRUALL NË BABICË, ALIKOK, VLORË.  Çmimi: 180,000 € tota…
$211,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
2 Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Adriatic Beach. Are you a you…
$412,493
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
3 room house in Kanine, Albania
3 room house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
🔑🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN THE CENTER OF KANINË, VLORA. 💸 Price: 165,000 Euro/To…
$187,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
🔑🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN THE CENTER OF KANINË, VLORA. 💰 Price: 195,000 euros /…
$221,693
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

Properties features in Qender Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go