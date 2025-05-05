Residential complex New waterfront residence Seacrest with a swimming pool, a private beach and a wellness center, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Seacrest is a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Maritime City, which embodies refined luxury, premium comfort and real charm of coastal life. The complex will become the real pearl for those, who dream to wake up with a view of endless sea horizons, to spend time at the private beach and to enjoy the atmosphere of a resort every day. Due to its unique waterfront location, not just a flat is waiting for you - you purchase the lifestyle, full of light, sea breeze and freedom.

The project offers spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, each of which is designed with maximum care of your comfort. Kitchens are fully equipped, and floor-to-ceiling windows open breathtaking sea views, which become a part of your everyday interior. Residents in Seacrest will be able to enjoy exceptional amenities. A sand-bed infinity pool, a fitness room, an outdoor wellness center, a wholefood restaurant, diving area at the coral beach, as well as a private access to the beach create the unparalleled atmosphere.

Amenities:

infinity pool

private beach

gym

wellness center

breathtaking sea views

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped.

Mina Rashid - 5 minutes

Dubai Frame - 15 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes

Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure