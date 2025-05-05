  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Belgrove Residence with swimming pools and parks close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$770,611
;
14
ID: 21529
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2390457
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Please find hereby the unique opportunity to become a part of the wonderful residential project - Belgrove Residences. The 26-storey building with the refined facade offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The European quality standards and engineering solutions ensure durability and high-scale comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the residences fill with space with natural light an create warm and cozy atmosphere for life and relax.

Living and dining areas in Belgrove Residences are designed with a focus on comfort and space, creating the ideal conditions for relaxation and entertainment. Kitchens are distinguished by stylish and laconic design, combining functionality and aesthetics. Spacious wardrobes and premium finishing provide with pleasant cooking process. Bedrooms become a quiet retreat, where comfort and tranquility prevail. Modern walk-in closets and exquisite decoration create the cozy atmosphere, offering the residents an opportunity to relax and recharge the batteries. Bathrooms are carefully thought out: modern sanitary ware, high-quality materials, spacious layout and elegant finishing.

The residential complex is buried in verdure of the equipped parks and offers its residents the opportunities for activities and harmonious lifestyle: fitness rooms, luxury swimming pools, jogging paths and a gym with modern equipment. Every element of the project is thought out to the last detail to provide the residents with indescribable feelings of comfort and coziness.

Features

  • swimming pools
  • gym
  • fitness center
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • numerous parks
  • around-the-clock security
  • roof-top outdoor cinema
  • pet park
  • sauna and steam bath
  • barbecue area
  • yoga area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is well located:

• Dubai Int. Airport – 9 minutes

• Dubai Mall – 10 minutes

• Burj Khalifa – 10 minutes

• Meydan Racecourse – 12 minutes

• Museum of the Future – 15 minutes

• Burj Al Arab – 22 minutes

• Jumeirah Beach – 22 minutes

• Palm Jumeirah – 28 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

