Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

Nineteen Riviera Lagoon is a unique residential project, luxury cluster of villas, located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the city. Imagine the ideal place where luxury meets serenity, and comfort meets elegance. Every villa is designed with special sophistication and reference to details, which make it real masterpieces of architecture. The famous architects La Casa are responsible for this project. They have created stylish and modern interiors. Totally, it's planned to build 19 separate villas with 5-7 bedrooms. The ideal home should be not only stylish, but also practical. The residents will be able to choose of a wide range of interior finishings, including stylish decor by Versace Italian brand or refined Riviera style in grey and beige shades.

Expect maximum comfort with advantages which include a private underground garage for 12 cars, two master bedrooms, two swimming pools, kitchens and lounge areas ideal for courts and family events. Moreover, every villa has walk-in wardrobes, bathrooms, private safes, elevators, and winter gardens.

Features:

kids' playground in the park

Italian kitchen cabinetry

swimming pool

elevators

wide choice of finishing

safe/storage for expensive collections

garage for 12 cars

Instalments (50/50):

10% - down payment (reservation)

10% - within 30 days after reservation

5% - within 5 months after reservation

5% - within 9 months after reservation

5% - within 13 months after reservation

5% - within 17 months after reservation

5% - within 21 months after reservation

5% - within 25 months after reservation

50% - completion (4th quarter of 2026).

Location and nearby infrastructure

This place is ideal for those who is looking for balance between urban life and natural beauty - landscaped parks and kids' playgrounds are waiting for you: