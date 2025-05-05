  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,34M
;
20
ID: 20948
In CRM: 2387105
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Nineteen Riviera Lagoon is a unique residential project, luxury cluster of villas, located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the city. Imagine the ideal place where luxury meets serenity, and comfort meets elegance. Every villa is designed with special sophistication and reference to details, which make it real masterpieces of architecture. The famous architects La Casa are responsible for this project. They have created stylish and modern interiors. Totally, it's planned to build 19 separate villas with 5-7 bedrooms. The ideal home should be not only stylish, but also practical. The residents will be able to choose of a wide range of interior finishings, including stylish decor by Versace Italian brand or refined Riviera style in grey and beige shades.

Expect maximum comfort with advantages which include a private underground garage for 12 cars, two master bedrooms, two swimming pools, kitchens and lounge areas ideal for courts and family events. Moreover, every villa has walk-in wardrobes, bathrooms, private safes, elevators, and winter gardens.

Features:

  • kids' playground in the park
  • Italian kitchen cabinetry
  • swimming pool
  • elevators
  • wide choice of finishing
  • safe/storage for expensive collections
  • garage for 12 cars

Instalments (50/50):

10% - down payment (reservation)

10% - within 30 days after reservation

5% - within 5 months after reservation

5% - within 9 months after reservation

5% - within 13 months after reservation

5% - within 17 months after reservation

5% - within 21 months after reservation

5% - within 25 months after reservation

50% - completion (4th quarter of 2026).

Location and nearby infrastructure

This place is ideal for those who is looking for balance between urban life and natural beauty - landscaped parks and kids' playgrounds are waiting for you:

  • Burj Khalifa – 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • DIFC – 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 35 minutes
  • The Palm Jumeirah – 35 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

