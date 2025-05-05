Residential complex New complex Harrisoni Villas La Mer with a swimming pool and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Dubai, UAE

Harrisoni Villas La Mer is an embodiment of luxury and seclusion in the most prestigious are of Dubai. The unique location near La Mer promenade allows to enjoy views of Arabian Gulf and flagship Burj Khalifa, creating the unparalleled atmosphere. These houses offer spacious interiors and elegant design, which underline refined style and comfort.

Every detail of the villas is carefully thought out to ensure one-of-a-kind living standard. Spacious living areas, exclusive designer solutions and breathtaking views create harmony, where aesthetics and functionality are combined. It's a place for those, who appreciate sophistication and want to get closer to nature, staying in the heart of megapolis life.

Only two villas are available, ensuring absolute privacy an exclusivity. It's a rare opportunity to fulfil your dream of living by the sea in the midst of luxury and inspiring landscapes.

Amenities:

temperature-controlled swimming pool

roof-top bar with panoramic views

barbecue area

gym

Payment plan - 5/20/75%

Features of the flats

With furniture, decoration, curtains, carpets, housewares, appliances, and more.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the area with 5-star hotels and premium residences, 10 minutes away from Burj Khalifa.