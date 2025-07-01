Residential complex Aykon City

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment in the elite complex Aykon City in one of the most popular areas of Dubai! With panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Safa Park! Excellent location! Half-modeled with kitchen appliances! The complex is down! We will pick up housing with a favorable mortgage or installment rate in the UAE!
Infrastructure: a cascade of pools, surrounded by lush greenery and stylish elements of landscape design – completely imitating a piece of tropical beach. There is also a beach club, spa, gym, yoga areas, children's playgrounds, exquisite cafes and restaurants with terraces for outdoor recreation.
District: Buisness Bay
Location:
5–15 minutes: Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, City Walk, Box Park, Mall of the Emirates and Al Bahar Bazaar, Jumeirah Beach, Safa Park, DIFC, Dubai International Airport, The Track, Meydan Golf
20-40 minutes: road to Al Maktoum International Airport, popular coastal areas of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab
Availability of available apartments on request!
We will tell you all about buying real estate in the UAE. Write or call us, we will answer all your questions!
Location on the map
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Danube Properties is known as the most reliable real estate brand in the UAE. With the obligation to build luxurious dream homes at affordable prices, the Danube has been changing the concept of a luxurious life since its inception. Stunning architecture, wonderful amenities and unrivaled pl…
We offer townhouses with terraces, gardens and parking spaces.
The residence features lounge areas, a beach and a beach club, a swimming pool and parks.
Completion - October, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near highways, schools and medical centers.
Dubai …
Apartments in the luxurious waterfront complex Waterfront in Al Hamra Village! Picturesque sea view! Due to its location near the casino, the apartments will have a high income from rental and resale! Income from resale - 30%! All infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life are nearby! …
