Residential complex Aykon City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$323,918
ID: 21659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/09/2024

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    80

About the complex

Apartment in the elite complex Aykon City in one of the most popular areas of Dubai! With panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Safa Park! Excellent location! Half-modeled with kitchen appliances! The complex is down! We will pick up housing with a favorable mortgage or installment rate in the UAE! Infrastructure: a cascade of pools, surrounded by lush greenery and stylish elements of landscape design – completely imitating a piece of tropical beach. There is also a beach club, spa, gym, yoga areas, children's playgrounds, exquisite cafes and restaurants with terraces for outdoor recreation. District: Buisness Bay Location: 5–15 minutes: Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, City Walk, Box Park, Mall of the Emirates and Al Bahar Bazaar, Jumeirah Beach, Safa Park, DIFC, Dubai International Airport, The Track, Meydan Golf 20-40 minutes: road to Al Maktoum International Airport, popular coastal areas of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab Availability of available apartments on request! We will tell you all about buying real estate in the UAE. Write or call us, we will answer all your questions!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

