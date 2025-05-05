  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Jumeirah Asora Bay with swimming pools, a wellness center and panoramic views, La Mer, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Jumeirah Asora Bay with swimming pools, a wellness center and panoramic views, La Mer, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 25263
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2431092
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine a place, where modern design combines with pristine nature, creating the real corner of paradise at the coast. Jumeirah Asora Bay is the exclusive residential project, located among picturesque green hills and hidden bays, where every day begins with the serene views of Arabian Gulf azure waters.

The project includes just 35 luxury residences, among which there are apartments with 4-7 bedrooms and unique beachfront mansions with 7 bedrooms. Every space is thought-out to the last detail to create the atmosphere of privacy and perfect comfort. Private terraces, infinity pools, designer interiors with the use of natural materials and breathtaking views of the sea make each residence the masterpiece of art.

There is a wellness center, a residents' club, panoramic yoga terraces, jogging tracks among hills and modern sports grounds at your disposal. You can relax in the midst of nature, recharge the batteries in the spa complex with swimming pools and exclusive treatment here, and then enjoy walks in the shady gardens, which slide into the snow-white beach.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • wellness center
  • gym
  • sports grounds
  • panoramic yoga terraces
  • spa
  • jogging tracks
  • shady gardens

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • J1 Beach - 4 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 17 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 18 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 33 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

