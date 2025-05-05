  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Sky Living Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Sky Living Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$255,525
18/05/2025
$255,525
17/05/2025
$254,581
16/05/2025
$254,752
14/05/2025
$256,803
13/05/2025
$254,064
11/05/2025
$253,517
10/05/2025
$254,364
09/05/2025
$252,299
08/05/2025
$251,380
07/05/2025
$252,247
14/04/2025
$251,114
13/04/2025
$251,262
12/04/2025
$252,200
11/04/2025
$257,898
10/04/2025
$258,949
09/04/2025
$260,252
08/04/2025
$260,090
06/04/2025
$260,241
05/04/2025
$257,870
04/04/2025
$261,318
;
20
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We offer partly furnished apartments with jacuzzis.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats
  • German kitchen appliances
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$294,247
Residential complex New waterfront residence Cotier House with two swimming pools and gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$839,848
Residential complex New complex Golf Grove with a swimming pool, panoramic views and a club, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$161,686
Residential complex W Residence
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
Residential complex Portofino Hotel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$823,421
Residential complex New Sky Living Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$255,525
Residential complex Creekside 18
Residential complex Creekside 18
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$893,120
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 37
Area 149 m²
1 real estate object 1
HELP TO THE SECURITY DARK ON THE LEADING OF INCOME IN DUBAET! The impressive Creekside 18 twin towers above the luxurious framed palm on the promenade. Each Creekside 18 residence is a unique mixture of modern style and local charm and reflects a sense of restrained elegance. Creekside 18 …
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,155
MISCELLANEOUS WATER. An exquisitely bright architectural complex towering over the Dubai Canal. Canal Heights embodies the beauty and perfection of one of the most amazing creations of nature ... blue pearls. The complex is located in the lively business district of Business Bay, su…
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$842,026
Safa Gate by Damac is an embodiment of luxury and modern comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai. The project is located near wonderful Safa Park and picturesque Dubai Canal/. offering its residents the unique combination of nature and dynamic urban life. The complex architectu…
