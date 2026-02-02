  1. Realting.com
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
1 year
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
pro-part.online
About the agency

About Us

At ProPart, our unwavering commitment revolves around crafting exceptional real estate experiences that transcend traditional standards. Our journey commenced with a simple yet profound vision — to redefine the benchmarks of real estate brokerage in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic property markets.

Embedded in our mission is a fundamental belief that goes beyond mere transactions. We view every real estate interaction as a pivotal stepping stone towards realizing someone's dream. This ethos underlines our dedication to transforming the real estate landscape by making it a more personalized, enriching, and memorable journey for our clients.

Our multifaceted mission encompasses various facets of the real estate realm. Whether we're assisting families in discovering their ideal homes or supporting investors in making strategic and lucrative property investments, our commitment remains resolute. We recognize that each real estate venture holds unique significance for our clients, and we strive to make every experience seamless, from initial exploration to successful closure.

Services

“What sets us apart - is our personalized approach to clients”

At ProPart, we pride ourselves on our unwavering commitment to recognizing and addressing the distinct needs and aspirations of each client we serve. Understanding that no two clients are alike, we go above and beyond to tailor our services to their individual requirements, ensuring a personalized and enriching real estate experience.

Our extensive portfolio stands as a testament to our commitment, featuring a diverse range of properties scattered across the vibrant landscape of Dubai. From opulent villas nestled in exclusive neighborhoods to state-of-the-art apartments in the heart of innovative developments, our offerings cater to the varied preferences of a discerning clientele.

Dubai, renowned for its architectural wonders and pioneering developments, provides a dynamic backdrop for our diverse property portfolio. We take pride in presenting a curated selection of real estate options that mirror the city's spirit of innovation and sophistication. Whether clients seek the tranquility of a luxurious villa or the contemporary allure of a cutting-edge apartment, our portfolio is designed to fulfill the diverse housing aspirations prevalent in this dynamic metropolis.

At the heart of our approach is a commitment to going beyond the ordinary, ensuring that every client interaction is characterized by meticulous attention to detail, transparent communication, and a genuine dedication to exceeding expectations. We understand that the search for the perfect property is a deeply personal journey, and our team is adept at navigating this process with a keen understanding of the unique preferences and lifestyle requirements of our clients.

ProPart stands as a trusted partner for those embarking on their real estate journey in Dubai. Beyond offering a wide spectrum of properties, we are dedicated to creating a seamless and memorable experience, marked by professionalism, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of client satisfaction. Our mission extends beyond transactions; it encompasses the creation of enduring relationships and the fulfillment of dreams. Join us in the pursuit of your real estate aspirations, where every property is a unique opportunity waiting to be discovered.

Company registration

Efficient and professional company registration services

Bank account

Open a corporate bank account effortlessly

 

 

Residential complex High ROI
Residential complex High ROI
Residential complex High ROI
Residential complex High ROI
Residential complex High ROI
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
BINGHATTI TITANIA For the first time in Majan Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and func…
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$904,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.   The complex feat…
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.   Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and …
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Ghaf Woods is a luxurious residential development that seamlessly integrates with nature, offering a unique community living experience. Located in the heart of Dubai, the project features elegant, eco-conscious homes with spacious interiors. The core concept of Ghaf Woods is sustainability,…
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.   Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan …
