Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Beverly with pools, a mini-golf course in the area with developed infrastructure Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai

The residential complex One Beverly, inspired by Paris, offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence in One Beverly is the real masterpiece of art, where luxury amenities, refined details and advanced technologies are well-balanced. Panoramic views are waiting for you here.

The residential complex features different amenities, which will make your life comfortable and diverse. The green areas, surrounding the complex, create the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity. The jogging track lies along the picturesque alleys and gives an opportunity to go in for outdoor sports. There are also different water attractions. For children, there is a water area, where they can play and have fun, and nearby you'll find a cozy outdoor family lounge area. The kids' pool allows to swim in care of the adults. In our residence, there is an outdoor ring area. Moreover, there is a gym and a yoga area. For those, who prefer extremal sports, there is a climbing centre. For sports fan, there is an outdoor basketball court. In the evening, you can watch a film at the outdoor cinema, relax in the jacuzzi, or to make a picnic in the specially equipped barbecue area.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

basketball court and gym

jogging track

mini golf

yoga area

climbing centre

sauna and jacuzzi

zed garden

outdoor cinema

"Smart Home" system

kids' playgrounds

indoor gym

barbecue area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The kitchens are equipped with German appliances. Modern technologies make your life more comfortable due to "Smart Home" system, which allows to control different functions via smartphone. Armored doors are installed for safety. Noise-proofing windows, walls, floors suppress any noise, creating the quiet atmosphere.

Advantages

Fully equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in Arjan-Dubailand and offers the unique opportunity for comfortable life and investment in the dynamically developing corner of Dubai. This picturesque place is famous for its harmony of nature and modernity, combining the advantages of the megapolis and tranquility of country living. One of the main advantages of the area is its strategic location, providing easy access to the main highways of the city, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Ain Road. The are is also known for its well-developed infrastructure, including different shops, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities, which make it the ideal place for family life.