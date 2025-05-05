Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

The S Tower is an exclusive residential project. The 230-meter-tall building, located in a dynamic area, will soon become a true symbol of style and sophistication. Spacious apartments with thoughtful design and modern interiors, fully equipped gyms and swimming pools - everything for your health, leisure and comfort.

Every detail in this project is thought out to the smallest detail, each space is decorated using premium materials. The windows offer beautiful views of the sea, golf course and the cityscape. In total, the complex has 82 apartments and 2 penthouses. Each apartment is equipped with a spacious living and dining area, main and utility kitchens, a safe room and a room for service personnel. Penthouses offer endless possibilities for luxury living, including a private elevator directly from the lobby of the complex.

Features:

Double-height entrance lobby

Concierge desk

Cafe

Steam bath and sauna

Library and lounge area

Gym

Kids' club

Infinity pool

Kids' pool

Jacuzzi

Outdoor cinema

Kids' playground

Meditation area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Air conditioning

Modern kitchen appliances

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project’s location makes it an ideal choice for anyone who values ​​comfort and easy access to all important infrastructure facilities: from restaurants to shopping malls. You will be able to enjoy both the picturesque views and the tranquility that the surroundings provide. The S Tower is just a few minutes away from Dubai’s main attractions: