Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Dubai Internet City (~ 700 m)

About the complex

The S Tower is an exclusive residential project. The 230-meter-tall building, located in a dynamic area, will soon become a true symbol of style and sophistication. Spacious apartments with thoughtful design and modern interiors, fully equipped gyms and swimming pools - everything for your health, leisure and comfort.

Every detail in this project is thought out to the smallest detail, each space is decorated using premium materials. The windows offer beautiful views of the sea, golf course and the cityscape. In total, the complex has 82 apartments and 2 penthouses. Each apartment is equipped with a spacious living and dining area, main and utility kitchens, a safe room and a room for service personnel. Penthouses offer endless possibilities for luxury living, including a private elevator directly from the lobby of the complex.

Features:

  • Double-height entrance lobby
  • Concierge desk
  • Cafe
  • Steam bath and sauna
  • Library and lounge area
  • Gym
  • Kids' club
  • Infinity pool
  • Kids' pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Kids' playground
  • Meditation area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Modern kitchen appliances
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project’s location makes it an ideal choice for anyone who values ​​comfort and easy access to all important infrastructure facilities: from restaurants to shopping malls. You will be able to enjoy both the picturesque views and the tranquility that the surroundings provide. The S Tower is just a few minutes away from Dubai’s main attractions:

  • Dubai Marina - 2 minutes
  • Golf course - 5 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 8 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Media City - 6 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

