The Community Residence has a rich infrastructure: the complex will have its own cinema, tennis and volleyball courts, a children's play area and recreation areas, shops, a restaurant, a yoga club and a golf simulator, a large swimming pool, a gym and a spa center, parking.
The project developer Aqua Properties is a reliable developer with many years of experience in the Dubai market. In 2018, the company entered the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".
Completion date: 2025.Advantages
Motor City is a green residential area with a developed infrastructure, which is located next to the "Formula 4" track and circuit, which annually attracts more than 300,000 spectators from all over the world.
Within walking distance of The Community is the First Avenue Mall with playgrounds and family entertainment centers.
Near the complex there is a school, a medical center, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants: Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, etc.
Distances from The Community: