Dubai, UAE

from €687,380

78–114 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. One Safa by DAMAC Properties – is a new elite residential complex in the Al Safa area from the leading developer Dubai DAMAC Properties. The project is two towers 44 and 60 floors high, which will house luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 78 to 139 square meters. m, as well as exclusive penthouses with 5 bedrooms. The design of the residences was developed by the world famous jewelry brand De Grisogono. The complex will be erected on the last building site available in Safa Park – with a green reserve of 64 hectares. The park is located on the banks of the canal in the central part of Dubai and has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the emirate. One Safa residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in the lap of nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. Amenities: - beach pools; - SPA center; - The gym; - Cafes and restaurants; - Landscaping; - Lobby; - Protection and video surveillance; - Parking. Location: Safa Park, where the new residential complex will be located, has all the conditions for a relaxing family vacation, as well as for an active pastime. Here you can read a book by the lake in the shade of trees, have a picnic, prepare barbecue on specially designated areas, dine in one of the cafes or restaurants, and also ride a bicycle or jog. In addition, the park has playgrounds and sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, a football field, and a game salon for gamers. In the immediate vicinity of the future residential complex, several prestigious educational institutions operate, which is a great advantage for families with children. The key attractions of Downtown Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's highest dancing fountains and Dubai Mall, are a 10-minute drive away. Also in 10 minutes, One Safa residents will be able to reach the City Walk area, known for many luxury shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as beautiful boulevards and street art. In addition, there is the Green Planet – a tropical eco-system under a glass dome, where 3,000 representatives of exotic flora and fauna live. The famous Walk promenade with a wide selection of restaurants and boutiques can be reached in 20 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about 15 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!