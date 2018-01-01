  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. The Community — investment apartments by Aqua Properties with 9,5% yield per annum in the center of the developing area of Motor City, Dubai

The Community — investment apartments by Aqua Properties with 9,5% yield per annum in the center of the developing area of Motor City, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€148,297
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Community Residence has a rich infrastructure: the complex will have its own cinema, tennis and volleyball courts, a children's play area and recreation areas, shops, a restaurant, a yoga club and a golf simulator, a large swimming pool, a gym and a spa center, parking.

The project developer Aqua Properties is a reliable developer with many years of experience in the Dubai market. In 2018, the company entered the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".

Completion date: 2025.

Advantages
  1. Investments during the construction phase provide rental income above the average in Dubai - 9% per annum. Such indicators provide advantages of the location: there is a few free housing and new construction projects in the area with high demand for tenants.
  2. The Motor City area is 15-20 minutes from Dubai Investment Park and Dubai Marina. The location is developing dynamically and demonstrates a high growth in housing prices.
  3. The rental yield of the project is at the level of a hotel, but investors do not have an obligation to transfer the object to management: after delivery, they can resell the apartment or rent it out on their own.
  4. A secure transaction with registration in the DLD, escrow transaction.
  5. Available discount in case of full payment.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Motor City is a green residential area with a developed infrastructure, which is located next to the "Formula 4" track and circuit, which annually attracts more than 300,000 spectators from all over the world.

Within walking distance of The Community is the First Avenue Mall with playgrounds and family entertainment centers.

Near the complex there is a school, a medical center, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants: Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, etc.

Distances from The Community:

  • to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 4 minutes;
  • to Dubai Marina - 20 minutes;
  • to Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes.
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Lanai Islands
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,70M
Apartment building Bugatti Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,77M
Residential complex Park Avenue
Dubai, UAE
from
€679,807
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€257,000
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,24M
You are viewing
The Community — investment apartments by Aqua Properties with 9,5% yield per annum in the center of the developing area of Motor City, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€148,297
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | The Diplomat Residence | Town Square
Apartment building 1BR | The Diplomat Residence | Town Square
Dubai, UAE
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Diplomat Residence by Nshama Key Highlights; Easy & affordable payment plan options Close to major attractions & destination Elegantly designed homes in tranquil natural location Sports & fitness zones, with recreational spaces Amenities & Facilties; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 644 Sqt Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Tennis & Basketball Court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sitting area School & Institute Fitness centre Sports court Garden Town Square Park For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828  
Residential complex STERLING
Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, UAE
from
€300,000
THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal. With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’s platinum twin towers stand out as the gems of Dubai, mirroring the life of the city and glistening with its lights and stars in the darkness of night. OWNERSHIP Freehold PROJECT FEATURES • Twin towers called East House and West House • 5 minutes walking distance from The Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade • 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport • Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road • Grand arrival experience • High quality finishes in common areas and the internal areas • Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai • A community development with twin towers, loft units, and a limited collection of spacious garden units, a luxurious rarity in the Burj Khalifa District • 3 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator per tower • Dedicated amenities for each tower UNIT FEATURES  • Elevators are located in the corner so privacy and serenity is maintained • Spacious apartments • High ceiling of 3m in the full apartment • Marble flooring in the full apartment • Feature marble walls in the kitchen and master bathroom • Full height double glazing with German Wicona lift and slide façade system • Large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from living and bedrooms • No columns or obstructive structures in the interiors • Bespoke crafted and fitted wardrobes and walk-in closets with integrated lighting and full height mirrors • High quality European appliances - Siemens gas cooktop, Siemens gas oven, SMEG integrated fridge / freezer, SMEG integrated dishwasher, SMEG integrated rangehood • Contemporary Italian kitchen featuring Quartz benchtops with breakfast bar • Bagno Design sanitaryware • Vanity counter with double sinks • Master bathroom equipped with rain shower and bath • Home automation system enabled with lighting, air conditioning, curtains and AV • Residences are fully pre-wired for high-speed internet and phone AMENITIES PER TOWER • 24-hour concierge, security, and valet services • 30 metre outdoor swimming pool with wet deck lounge • 2 beautifully landscaped gardens with seating and entertaining zones • Multipurpose room opening onto the podium garden • Full equipped gym & changing room PARKING • Studio - 1 parking space •1 bedroom - 1 parking space • 2 bedrooms - 1 parking space • 3 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces* • 4 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces* • Penthouse - 4-6 parking spaces* • Garden units - 1 parking spaces • Lofts - 1 parking spaces • Townhouses - 2-3 parking spaces*   * Subject to apartment size
Residential complex Safa One
Residential complex Safa One
Dubai, UAE
from
€687,380
Area 78–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. One Safa by DAMAC Properties – is a new elite residential complex in the Al Safa area from the leading developer Dubai DAMAC Properties. The project is two towers 44 and 60 floors high, which will house luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 78 to 139 square meters. m, as well as exclusive penthouses with 5 bedrooms. The design of the residences was developed by the world famous jewelry brand De Grisogono. The complex will be erected on the last building site available in Safa Park – with a green reserve of 64 hectares. The park is located on the banks of the canal in the central part of Dubai and has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the emirate. One Safa residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in the lap of nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. Amenities: - beach pools; - SPA center; - The gym; - Cafes and restaurants; - Landscaping; - Lobby; - Protection and video surveillance; - Parking. Location: Safa Park, where the new residential complex will be located, has all the conditions for a relaxing family vacation, as well as for an active pastime. Here you can read a book by the lake in the shade of trees, have a picnic, prepare barbecue on specially designated areas, dine in one of the cafes or restaurants, and also ride a bicycle or jog. In addition, the park has playgrounds and sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, a football field, and a game salon for gamers. In the immediate vicinity of the future residential complex, several prestigious educational institutions operate, which is a great advantage for families with children. The key attractions of Downtown Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's highest dancing fountains and Dubai Mall, are a 10-minute drive away. Also in 10 minutes, One Safa residents will be able to reach the City Walk area, known for many luxury shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as beautiful boulevards and street art. In addition, there is the Green Planet – a tropical eco-system under a glass dome, where 3,000 representatives of exotic flora and fauna live. The famous Walk promenade with a wide selection of restaurants and boutiques can be reached in 20 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about 15 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go