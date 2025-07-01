Apartment in a new building Direct Sea View Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour

Fully Furnished Waterfront Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is a premier waterfront destination that combines luxury living, leisure, and innovation, positioned along the stunning Arabian Gulf coastline. Known for its iconic marina and world-class yachting facilities, Dubai Harbour is designed to be a vibrant maritime hub, featuring upscale residences, beachfront resorts, and a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment options. This waterfront community offers a unique blend of urban and seaside living, with direct access to pristine beaches, panoramic sea views, and proximity to iconic landmarks like Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. Dubai Harbour provides an unmatched lifestyle for those seeking luxury, exclusivity, and modern conveniences.

Apartments in Dubai Harbour for sale are sitauted just 5 minutes from Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 20 minutes from Al Fahidi District, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 30 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The project offers a refined seaside living experience with an exterior inspired by the fluid elegance of waves, blending harmoniously with the Arabian Gulf’s shimmering waters. Residents enjoy expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views, filling each home with natural light. The luxury, fully furnished apartments and penthouses are elegantly branded by Address Resorts. Amenities include a private beach, infinity pool with wet deck, shaded pool areas, sun loungers, a dedicated children’s pool and play zone, BBQ pods, and a landscaped garden for relaxation. The ninth floor houses a state-of-the-art fitness center, while the ground level features boutiques and cafes. The development also boasts direct access to a vibrant promenade with retail and dining options, steps away from a marina and yacht club. Enhanced with sustainable features, such as extensive native landscaping, advanced waste management, and EV parking, the project emphasizes eco-conscious luxury living. Located on an exclusive island, it provides swift access to major landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road, making it a central yet serene retreat.

The project offers an elevated interior experience with meticulously designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished and curated with Address Resorts' signature elegance. Every residence includes premium kitchen appliances and fitted wardrobes, seamlessly blending functionality with sophistication. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the interiors in natural light, enhancing the open, flowing layouts that prioritize both comfort and style. Master bedrooms feature walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, designed for both privacy and convenience. The interiors include designated spaces for dining, relaxation, and entertainment, with balconies that offer captivating views. Every detail—from high-quality materials to modern finishes—has been thoughtfully selected to create a harmonious living environment that exudes luxurious seaside tranquility, making it a standout choice for those seeking an exceptional lifestyle in Dubai, with a seamless blend of luxury and functionality.

DXB-00161