Residential complex New residence CENTURY with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The Century project offers for purchase studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, which are distinguished by their refined and luxurious interior. The apartments have large windows, allowing natural light to fill the space. Kitchens are practical: thoughtful layout and reliable choice of materials.

Business Bay has a variety of restaurants, cafes, shops and entertainment venues, making it an attractive place for both work and leisure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to the convenient location of the complex in the heart of Dubai, all infrastructure is nearby.