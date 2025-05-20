  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residence CENTURY with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence CENTURY with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$386,468
18/05/2025
$391,202
17/05/2025
$389,759
16/05/2025
$390,019
14/05/2025
$393,158
13/05/2025
$388,967
11/05/2025
$388,128
10/05/2025
$389,424
09/05/2025
$386,261
08/05/2025
$384,856
07/05/2025
$386,186
14/04/2025
$384,453
13/04/2025
$384,680
12/04/2025
$386,112
11/04/2025
$394,840
10/04/2025
$396,449
09/04/2025
$398,438
08/04/2025
$398,191
06/04/2025
$398,427
05/04/2025
$394,797
04/04/2025
$400,070
15
ID: 16641
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365800
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Century project offers for purchase studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, which are distinguished by their refined and luxurious interior. The apartments have large windows, allowing natural light to fill the space. Kitchens are practical: thoughtful layout and reliable choice of materials.

Business Bay has a variety of restaurants, cafes, shops and entertainment venues, making it an attractive place for both work and leisure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to the convenient location of the complex in the heart of Dubai, all infrastructure is nearby.

  • Dubai Canal boardwalk - 1 minute
  • Dubai Waterfall - 2 minutes
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
  • DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 13 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 17 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

