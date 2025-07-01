  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Walking distance to the beaches, great opportunity! Nautis

Residential complex Walking distance to the beaches, great opportunity! Nautis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,226
BTC
5.8668225
ETH
307.5052484
USDT
487 644.6865623
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26740
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Stamn Nautis Residences – Boutique Waterfront Homes on Dubai Islands

63 Exclusive Suites, Seamless Bridge Access & Smart Investment Ahead of Q4 2027 Move‑In

Premium Island Location:

  • On Dubai Islands' Island A, just minutes from Downtown Dubai and DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via existing & soon-to-complete inter-island bridges.

  • Next to the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall, marinas, green promenades & 60 km coastline.

Project Highlights:

  • Mid-rise G+2P+8 structure – only 63 homes, ensuring privacy & exclusivity.

  • Architected by Horizon with marine-inspired flows reflecting Gulf waves.

  • Unit options: 1–3 BR apartments & limited townhouses 68–282 m².

  • Smart layouts: 2/3 BR units convertible into dual rental units (e.g. 1 BR + studio).

Unit Mix & Pricing:

  • 1 Bedroom  from 420.000€  ~ 67,00 m²

  • 2 Bedroom from 575.000€  ~ 102 m²

  • 3 Bedroom from 860.000€ ~ 148 m²

Payment Plan & Handover:

  • 40 / 60 structure:

  • 10% deposit

  • 30% construction

  •  60% on handover 

  • Move-in expected Q4 2027 – aligned with mall, resorts & leisure launches.

Lifestyle & Community Amenities:

  • Infinity-edge pool + sun lounge, gym, outdoor yoga deck & kids’ play area.

  • Juice bar, BBQ lounge, landscaped reading garden & social spots. 

  • Waterfront promenade, bridges bridge to beach clubs, marinas, F&B, retail & hotels.

Investor Highlights:

  • Boutique scale = scarcity + exclusivity = capital premium.

  • Ideal ROI: 8%+ yields with convertible layouts in a fast-developing market.

  • Waterfront location at ~60% lower price/kg than Palm – strong upside as islands mature.

  • Positioned for short-term rental boom: tourism + hotel infrastructure expansion.

Best For

  • Global Investors seeking scarce beachfront assets with conversion flexibility.

  • Families & End‑Users wanting waterfront community with beach‑club vibes.

  • Digital Nomads & Executives looking for premium yet personal workspace & lifestyle.

  • Airbnb Hosts capitalizing on high-yield, short-term rental opportunities.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Club Place with a swimming pool and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$678,586
Residential complex Fashionz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$250,000
Residential complex New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,410
Residential complex New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Residential complex New complex Harrisoni Villas La Mer with a swimming pool and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$29,95M
You are viewing
Residential complex Walking distance to the beaches, great opportunity! Nautis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,226
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Harbour Lights
Apartment building Harbour Lights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$798,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 52
Area 114 m²
1 real estate property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Anwa
Residential complex Anwa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,240
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 44
Unique apartment right on the shores of the Persian Gulf with sea views! ANWA in Dubai Maritime City! Apartment for living and investment (ROI - 5.5% in $)! Fully equipped kitchen! The complex is completed! Amenities: Infinity pool, children's play area and swimming pool, heated terrace, be…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Trussardi Residences
Residential complex Trussardi Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$460,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Branded apartments in the new Trussardi Residences project in the family area Al Furjan! Near the metro station! Fully furnished! Gorgeous panoramic view! From the complex you can easily reach iconic locations in Dubai and enjoy the silence and developed infrastructure of the area! For life …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications