Residential complex Walking distance to the beaches, great opportunity! Nautis

Stamn Nautis Residences – Boutique Waterfront Homes on Dubai Islands
63 Exclusive Suites, Seamless Bridge Access & Smart Investment Ahead of Q4 2027 Move‑In
Premium Island Location:
On Dubai Islands' Island A, just minutes from Downtown Dubai and DXB Airport.
Easy access via existing & soon-to-complete inter-island bridges.
Next to the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall, marinas, green promenades & 60 km coastline.
Project Highlights:
Mid-rise G+2P+8 structure – only 63 homes, ensuring privacy & exclusivity.
Architected by Horizon with marine-inspired flows reflecting Gulf waves.
Unit options: 1–3 BR apartments & limited townhouses 68–282 m².
Smart layouts: 2/3 BR units convertible into dual rental units (e.g. 1 BR + studio).
Unit Mix & Pricing:
1 Bedroom from 420.000€ ~ 67,00 m²
2 Bedroom from 575.000€ ~ 102 m²
3 Bedroom from 860.000€ ~ 148 m²
Payment Plan & Handover:
40 / 60 structure:
10% deposit
30% construction
60% on handover
Move-in expected Q4 2027 – aligned with mall, resorts & leisure launches.
Lifestyle & Community Amenities:
Infinity-edge pool + sun lounge, gym, outdoor yoga deck & kids’ play area.
Juice bar, BBQ lounge, landscaped reading garden & social spots.
Waterfront promenade, bridges bridge to beach clubs, marinas, F&B, retail & hotels.
Investor Highlights:
Boutique scale = scarcity + exclusivity = capital premium.
Ideal ROI: 8%+ yields with convertible layouts in a fast-developing market.
Waterfront location at ~60% lower price/kg than Palm – strong upside as islands mature.
Positioned for short-term rental boom: tourism + hotel infrastructure expansion.
Best For
Global Investors seeking scarce beachfront assets with conversion flexibility.
Families & End‑Users wanting waterfront community with beach‑club vibes.
Digital Nomads & Executives looking for premium yet personal workspace & lifestyle.
Airbnb Hosts capitalizing on high-yield, short-term rental opportunities.