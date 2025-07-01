  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$488,550
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 27637
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    40

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Luxury Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned and family-friendly residential community developed by Nakheel, strategically located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Known for its tranquil atmosphere, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure, JVT offers a mix of villas, townhouses, and low-rise apartment buildings. Residents enjoy a balanced lifestyle with easy access to schools, retail outlets, dining options, and recreational facilities. Its central location ensures quick connectivity to major destinations like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Downtown Dubai, making it a popular choice for both end-users and investors seeking long-term value in a growing, well-established neighborhood.

Apartments for sale in Jumeirah Village Triangle are conveniently located just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features a striking architectural design composed of two sculptural towers that rise with a symphony of lines and light, embodying both bold aesthetics and emotional elegance. The exterior is defined by a radial form that captures movement, enhanced by premium finishes including oak wood, brushed brass, travertine porcelain, and signature glass mesh. One tower comprises 1 basement, ground, 4 podium levels, 40 residential floors, and 2 mechanical levels, while the second tower includes 2 basements, ground, 4 podium levels, 34 residential floors, and 2 mechanical levels. Residents enjoy an exceptional range of amenities tailored for wellness, leisure, and modern living. These include a luxurious lobby, fully equipped gym and fitness center, paddle court, running lane, and a pool deck with an artificial beach. Families benefit from dedicated children’s wet and dry play areas, while select sky terrace apartments feature private pools with panoramic skyline views. The project also incorporates landscaped recreational spaces and on-site retail and shopping outlets, fostering a vibrant, self-contained community atmosphere in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle.

The project offers a refined interior where contemporary elegance meets functional design across a wide selection of residences, including studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sophisticated palette of textures and finishes that create a serene and luxurious atmosphere. Select 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units feature the rare privilege of private pools on expansive balconies, providing an exclusive resort-style living experience. Interiors come fully equipped with fitted wardrobes and modern white goods in the kitchen, ensuring both style and convenience. The attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the use of premium materials like oak wood and brushed brass to the curated lighting and flow of space that enhances everyday living. This combination of comfort, design, and practicality makes each home a private sanctuary within a vibrant urban setting.


DXB-00272

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ocean Star
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,753
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,096
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,467
Residential complex New SOL Levante Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,160
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$488,550
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Show all Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,382
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 32
Colibri Views by Major Developers – Elevate Your Life in RAK Central. Luxury Living with Casino-View Prestige, Smart Comfort & Strong ROI Potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s Fastest-Growing Urban Hub Prime Location: The New Power Address in RAK Located in RAK Central, just minutes f…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$909,166
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a restaurant, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground. Facilities and equipment …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 65
Area 67–450 m²
32 real estate properties 32
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The project is located in the MBR City area, near the Ras Al Khor highway, allowing you to quickly get to any area of Dubai in 15-20 minutes. A distinctive feature of the complex is a world-class golf cours…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.3 – 86.3
434,480 – 601,710
Apartment 2 rooms
129.4
796,353 – 830,482
Apartment 3 rooms
174.7 – 294.8
1,10M – 1,76M
Apartment 4 rooms
211.6 – 311.4
1,26M – 2,19M
Apartment 5 rooms
346.1 – 450.1
2,43M – 3,17M
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications