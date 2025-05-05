Residential complex New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
12
ID: 20073
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378916
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

WaterCrest is an exquisite collection of villas and townhouses. Dive into the world of studied elegance: every element of the design, from harmonious colour palette to lush bloomy gardens, creates the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity. The complex, located in the picturesque gardens, provides with easy access to the best schools, hospitals, and all opportunities of Dubai.

RIVERINE villas with spacious swimming pools and ALCOVE & ARCADIA townhouses with perfect soundproofing and different kitchen layouts are available.

Among the common features of the layouts and interiors, the following can be distinguished: large entrance door with smart lock, staircase with elegant railings and marble stairs, all the bedrooms have bathrooms and spacious dressing rooms. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality Smeg appliances: gas stove, false draft, built-in oven, dishwasher. Tha bathrooms are notable for high-quality European Gessi sanitary ware, ceramic granite floors, premium counter tops with stone surface and built-in lighting.

Features:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • outdoor play area
  • fitness and yoga studios
  • outdoor cinema
  • "Smart Home" system

Instalments (70/30):

20% - reservation

10% - within 60 days after reservation

10% - within 120 days after reservation

5% - within 240 days after reservation

5% - within 360 days after reservation

5% - within 450 days after reservation

5% - within 540 days after reservation

5% - within 720 days after reservation

5% - within 900 days after reservation

30% - upon completion (4th quarter of 2027)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Dubai Design District – 12 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 16 minutes
  • Business Bay – 18 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall – 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall – 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach – 22 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Golf Club – 22 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estate – 24 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 32 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

