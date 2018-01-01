  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the city, lagoons and beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the city, lagoons and beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€392,164
;
10
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential development with the type of an impressive tall tower located within the Sobha Hartland II community, in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai.

Elegant and luxurious apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the city and man-made water bodies. A variety of layouts are available: 1 and 1.5 bedrooms, 2 and 2.5 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms - some have a study in addition to the bedrooms.

Residents will have access to unique man-made lagoons, beach, terraces, on-site gardens, sports fields and recreational facilities. The ground floors will feature a variety of shopping centres, restaurants and cafes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nad Al Sheba is considered one of the up-and-coming communities due to its proximity to Meydan City, a major neighbourhood featuring mixed-use complexes, arenas and sports facilities.

Sobha Hartland II is an autonomous Sobha community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay.

Less than 15 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 12 minutes to Dubai International Airport, 12 minutes to Business Bay, 5 minutes to Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€176,872
Residential complex Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green areas in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,79M
Residential quarter Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from
€473,382
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€177,774
Residential complex SUSTAINABLE CITY
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
from
€923,514
You are viewing
Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the city, lagoons and beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€392,164
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sky Palace AHS
Apartment building Sky Palace AHS
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,32M
Residential complex Elitz 2
Residential complex Elitz 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€165,296
Area 36–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Elitz 2 by Danube from Danube Properties — the latest phase of the Elitz project in Jumeirah Village Circle. The project is being developed by one of the popular developers in Dubai — by Danube Properties. The luxurious glass facade of the building will become the new center of attention in the area. The complex will include two towers with a height of 39 and 45 residential floors, a basement and underground floors connected by a podium of 4 levels. Buyers are invited to choose property from a variety of studio and apartment options with 1 – 3 bedrooms. Amenities and benefits: Elitz 2 by Danube provides future residents with the opportunity to take advantage of more than 40 options for premium amenities and services, including: day care center, open-air cinema, luxury business center, cafe, family vacation area, children's play area, water activities, cigar lounge, barbecue area, tropical shower, recreational area, library, water bodies, seating booths, multifunctional room, indoor and outdoor gyms, aqua fitness, trampoline jumping area, climbing area, cricket field. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Sports City, Dubai Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Ibn Battle Mall 20 – 30 minutes - Mall of Emirates, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) This location of the complex suggests that residents can easily reach other parts of Dubai, including business areas, shopping centers and entertainment centers. Travel time to the popular shopping place — Mall of Emirates takes no more than a quarter of an hour by car. Snow-white beaches and prestigious promenades in Dubai Marina are located a little more than 20 minutes away. A trip to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about half an hour from the Elitz 2 by Danube complex. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€501,130
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features barbecue areas, gardens and parks, a gym, bike paths, a spa area, a sports ground, a swimming pool, restaurants. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 26 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes Dubai Marina - 8 km Business Bay - 15 minutes International airport - 18 km
Realting.com
Go