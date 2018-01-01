Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the city, lagoons and beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

The residential development with the type of an impressive tall tower located within the Sobha Hartland II community, in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai.

Elegant and luxurious apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the city and man-made water bodies. A variety of layouts are available: 1 and 1.5 bedrooms, 2 and 2.5 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms - some have a study in addition to the bedrooms.

Residents will have access to unique man-made lagoons, beach, terraces, on-site gardens, sports fields and recreational facilities. The ground floors will feature a variety of shopping centres, restaurants and cafes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nad Al Sheba is considered one of the up-and-coming communities due to its proximity to Meydan City, a major neighbourhood featuring mixed-use complexes, arenas and sports facilities.

Sobha Hartland II is an autonomous Sobha community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay.

Less than 15 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 12 minutes to Dubai International Airport, 12 minutes to Business Bay, 5 minutes to Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.