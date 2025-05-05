  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence One Sankari (Flagship) with swimming pools, tennis courts and a business lounge, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

ID: 21528
In CRM: 2390458
Last update: 14/04/2025

About the complex

We offer the unique opportunity to become a part of the exclusive residential project One Sankari in the heart of the most vibrant area of Dubai - Business Bay. This project redefines conception of luxury life and offers a collection of 63 luxury apartments. The complex includes two residential towers and offers apartments with 3-5 bedrooms. Each residence is full-floor. Such unique planning provides the residence with utmost privacy. One Sankari offers a wide range of amenities, including a spa, fitness studios, gyms, a cinema, swimming pools, a tennis court, a golf simulator, and more, providing the residents with high level of comfort and quality of life. High-quality finishing is made using premium materials, creating the atmosphere of elegance and sophistication, where every detail has been gone through with attention to style and aesthetics. The complex is ideally located in the prestigious area, where modern infrastructure meets with lively business atmosphere and proximity to the city landmarks. This project has excellent transport accessibility, which makes it not only the desired accommodation, but also an advantageous investment.

Features

  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • gyms and fitness rooms
  • golf simulator
  • kids' playgrounds
  • cinema
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • private wine room
  • cigar bar
  • business lounge
  • meeting room
  • spa

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

· Downtown – 10 minutes

· DIFC – 12 minutes

· Dubai Int. Airport – 17 minutes

· Burj Al Arab – 20 minutes

