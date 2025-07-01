  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Dubai with a Post-Handover Payment Plan

Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Dubai with a Post-Handover Payment Plan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$543,187
05/11/2025
$543,187
02/11/2025
$540,891
31/10/2025
$538,594
28/10/2025
$537,445
26/10/2025
$538,594
23/10/2025
$539,742
22/10/2025
$538,594
22/10/2025
$536,297
18/10/2025
$534,000
17/10/2025
$536,297
16/10/2025
$537,445
15/10/2025
$540,891
14/10/2025
$539,742
11/10/2025
$540,891
10/10/2025
$538,594
09/10/2025
$537,445
07/10/2025
$536,297
04/10/2025
$532,852
03/10/2025
$531,704
30/09/2025
$532,852
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 27783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    43

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Waterfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan in Dubai Maritime City

Dubai Maritime City is a prestigious, purpose-built waterfront development strategically located between Port Rashid and Dubai Drydocks, seamlessly blending residential, commercial, and maritime elements into one vibrant community. Renowned for its prime coastal positioning and stunning sea views, it serves as a dynamic hub for maritime businesses, luxury living, and leisure. The district offers world-class infrastructure, premium residential apartments, state-of-the-art commercial spaces, luxurious amenities, and direct waterfront access, making it an ideal destination for investors and residents seeking exceptional urban convenience coupled with an unparalleled maritime lifestyle.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Maritime City offer exceptional proximity to key locations: just 2 minutes from Port Rashid Boat Station, 3 minutes to Dubai Cruise Terminal Two, 6 minutes to Meena Bazar, 8 minutes to Gold Souk and Jumeirah Beach, 9 minutes to Dubai World Trade Centre, 10 minutes to Dubai Islands Beach and Dubai Frame, 11 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

The project embodies architectural elegance and maritime charm, providing residents with exceptional panoramic sea views and Italian-designed luxurious interiors. It boasts over 40 world-class amenities, including an infinity pool, paddle tennis court, fully-equipped gym, BBQ area, spa and therapy rooms, floating cinema, sunset deck, and basketball court. Residents can also enjoy premium leisure facilities such as a lavish café lounge, infinity pool, floating cinema, paddle tennis court, basketball court, jogging track, relaxation zones, daycare center, children's play area, BBQ area, spa and therapy services, and even a dedicated doctor-on-call. With meticulous attention to detail, the project's exterior showcases contemporary design harmoniously integrated with its maritime surroundings, creating an unparalleled luxury living experience complemented by captivating panoramic sea views.

The project offers meticulously designed, fully furnished apartments featuring sophisticated Italian interiors, luxury furnishings, and captivating panoramic sea views. Each apartment includes high-quality fitted wardrobes and modern kitchens equipped with premium white goods. Residents have the exclusive option of a private pool on their balconies, enhancing the luxurious living experience. Attention to detail is evident in every space, combining elegance with comfort to create an inviting and refined atmosphere. The homes promise unparalleled comfort, complemented by an extensive selection of world-class amenities, elevating everyday living to extraordinary standards.


DXB-00221

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,835
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$835,036
Residential complex Park Five
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,970
Residential complex Haven 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$135,000
Residential complex New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$352,707
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Dubai with a Post-Handover Payment Plan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$543,187
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Show all Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$215,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Forget traffic jams and long commutes. Experience Sharjah's magic with effortless access.   Where Damascene heritage meets modern luxury - discover Faradis Tower, a masterpiece redefining skyline living in the cultural heart of Sharjah." Key Features:   You are very close to /…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,08M
The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens, a gym, a kids' playground and a play room, an outdoor lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the ho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Show all Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 43
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude in the Business Bay area! The windows offer panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa! Exclusive places for recreation and entertainment! Guaranteed income from investments! We will select housing with a favor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications