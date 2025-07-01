Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Dubai with a Post-Handover Payment Plan

Waterfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan in Dubai Maritime City

Dubai Maritime City is a prestigious, purpose-built waterfront development strategically located between Port Rashid and Dubai Drydocks, seamlessly blending residential, commercial, and maritime elements into one vibrant community. Renowned for its prime coastal positioning and stunning sea views, it serves as a dynamic hub for maritime businesses, luxury living, and leisure. The district offers world-class infrastructure, premium residential apartments, state-of-the-art commercial spaces, luxurious amenities, and direct waterfront access, making it an ideal destination for investors and residents seeking exceptional urban convenience coupled with an unparalleled maritime lifestyle.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Maritime City offer exceptional proximity to key locations: just 2 minutes from Port Rashid Boat Station, 3 minutes to Dubai Cruise Terminal Two, 6 minutes to Meena Bazar, 8 minutes to Gold Souk and Jumeirah Beach, 9 minutes to Dubai World Trade Centre, 10 minutes to Dubai Islands Beach and Dubai Frame, 11 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

The project embodies architectural elegance and maritime charm, providing residents with exceptional panoramic sea views and Italian-designed luxurious interiors. It boasts over 40 world-class amenities, including an infinity pool, paddle tennis court, fully-equipped gym, BBQ area, spa and therapy rooms, floating cinema, sunset deck, and basketball court. Residents can also enjoy premium leisure facilities such as a lavish café lounge, infinity pool, floating cinema, paddle tennis court, basketball court, jogging track, relaxation zones, daycare center, children's play area, BBQ area, spa and therapy services, and even a dedicated doctor-on-call. With meticulous attention to detail, the project's exterior showcases contemporary design harmoniously integrated with its maritime surroundings, creating an unparalleled luxury living experience complemented by captivating panoramic sea views.

The project offers meticulously designed, fully furnished apartments featuring sophisticated Italian interiors, luxury furnishings, and captivating panoramic sea views. Each apartment includes high-quality fitted wardrobes and modern kitchens equipped with premium white goods. Residents have the exclusive option of a private pool on their balconies, enhancing the luxurious living experience. Attention to detail is evident in every space, combining elegance with comfort to create an inviting and refined atmosphere. The homes promise unparalleled comfort, complemented by an extensive selection of world-class amenities, elevating everyday living to extraordinary standards.

DXB-00221