Residential complex New Sofitel Residences with a swimming pool and a wellness center close to Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21530
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2390471
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Sofitel Residences Downtown is the real oasis, where modern architectural solutions are combined with French elegance and vibrant spirit of the metropolis. 64 exceptional residences and 6 wonderful penthouses are waiting for you. Each of them is created for those, who appreciate comfort and style. We offer apartments with 1-5 bedrooms.

Drawing inspiration from Middle Eastern culture, Sofitel Residences Downtown, Dubai creates a space where the elegance of French Neoclassical design seamlessly intertwines with the dynamic spirit of Dubai, resulting in an unparalleled living experience.

Each living space is a canvas where soft hues and curated art works seamlessly blend, creating an ambiance of refined comfort. The rooms echo the timeless charm of Modern French design, providing residents with a sanctuary that elevate their daily lives. Here, art is not just on the walls but an integral part of the living experience, adding a touch of grace and inspiration

to every moment.

Sofitel Residences Downtown, Dubai is a place for residents to unwind, indulge, and create memories that last a lifetime. From state-of-the-art fitness centres to an exclusive private lounge, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to enhance the living experience, ensuring that comfort, convenience,

and sophistication are always within reach. There is a luxury pool area on the 5th floor with breathtaking views of Dubai. There are coze spaces for families with children. For example, Le Petit Residents Area is a whimsical retreat for its petit residents. Children are welcomed into a cosy reception area, leading to a snug library for quiet reading.

One of the most unique offers is The Projection Room, is an immersive cinema room. Its sumptuous atmosphere is laid out to encourage relaxation while enjoying your favourite movies.

The service and security of your residences are top-notch, thanks to a professional staff that is always ready to help.

Extra opportunities
  • Pool
  • Spa and wellness center
  • Private cinema
  • Fitness center
  • Concierge and doorman services
  • Children's playroom
  • Library
  • Concierge, doorman and valet parking
  • Catering/personal chef
  • Shopping assistant
  • ⁠Pet care service
  • Personal driver
Advantages

Owning your residences also opens the door to exclusive offers from the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, where you can enjoy privileges when booking at more than 5,500 hotels worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is well located:

• Dubai Mall – 5 minutes

• Burj Khalifa – 7 minutes

• Dubai Opera – 8 minutes

• Museum Of The Future – 9 minutes

• Emirates Towers – 10 minutes

• City Walk – 11 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

