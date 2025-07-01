  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Samana Ibiza

Residential complex Samana Ibiza

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
10
ID: 27979
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

About the complex

Samana Ibiza is an amazing modern project from Samana Developers, which offers a wide range of 1-2 bedroom apartments and studios in the center of Dubai. Combining modern architecture with luxurious living, this complex is ideal for those looking for a great lifestyle in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai. It has been designed in such a way as to recreate the stylish and vibrant atmosphere of the famous island of Ibiza.

Samana Ibiza, you can feel the spirit of abundance and carefree Ibiza in Dubai. The tranquil beaches, exciting nightlife and sun-filled atmosphere of the island are a source of inspiration. Samana Ibiza offers a wide range of floor plans suitable for any lifestyle, from cozy 1-bedroom apartments to spacious 2-bedroom apartments. Each apartment has wide windows that let in a lot of natural light, an open floor plan and modern finishes create a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

Samana Ibiza is a great option for both homeowners and investors, thanks to its excellent location in Dubai and the experience of Samana Developers in creating high-quality projects. Its proximity to planned developments and popular destinations ensures that its value will grow over time.

Flexible installment plan for 80 months

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

