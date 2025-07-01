Residential complex Samana Ibiza

Samana Ibiza is an amazing modern project from Samana Developers, which offers a wide range of 1-2 bedroom apartments and studios in the center of Dubai. Combining modern architecture with luxurious living, this complex is ideal for those looking for a great lifestyle in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai. It has been designed in such a way as to recreate the stylish and vibrant atmosphere of the famous island of Ibiza.

Samana Ibiza, you can feel the spirit of abundance and carefree Ibiza in Dubai. The tranquil beaches, exciting nightlife and sun-filled atmosphere of the island are a source of inspiration. Samana Ibiza offers a wide range of floor plans suitable for any lifestyle, from cozy 1-bedroom apartments to spacious 2-bedroom apartments. Each apartment has wide windows that let in a lot of natural light, an open floor plan and modern finishes create a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

Samana Ibiza is a great option for both homeowners and investors, thanks to its excellent location in Dubai and the experience of Samana Developers in creating high-quality projects. Its proximity to planned developments and popular destinations ensures that its value will grow over time.

Flexible installment plan for 80 months