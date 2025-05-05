  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Havelock Heights Residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Havelock Heights Residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1
Last update: 14/04/2025

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Havelock Heights is a 25-storey complex that offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments and 2-3 bedroom duplexes for purchase. Located close to shopping, dining, schools and medical facilities, Havelock Heights provides residents with unparalleled convenience. Enjoy contemporary architecture, landscaped gardens, pools and resort-style amenities.

Thanks to its location close to Sheikh Zayed Road, residents of Havelock Heights will have easy access to other parts of the city such as Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Sheikh Zayed Road, where numerous offices and commercial centers are located. Metro and public buses are within walking distance.

Facilities:

  • Yoga studio;
  • Pool;
  • 24-hour concierge services;
  • Children playground;
  • BBQ area;
  • Covered parking;
  • Fitness center;
  • Playground;
  • Gardens and parks.
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • EXPO 2020 – 12 minutes
  • Circle Mall – 13 minutes
  • Meydan Racecourse – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Exhibition Center – 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 21 minutes
  • Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown – 24 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,483
