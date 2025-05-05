Residential complex New Havelock Heights Residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Havelock Heights is a 25-storey complex that offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments and 2-3 bedroom duplexes for purchase. Located close to shopping, dining, schools and medical facilities, Havelock Heights provides residents with unparalleled convenience. Enjoy contemporary architecture, landscaped gardens, pools and resort-style amenities.

Thanks to its location close to Sheikh Zayed Road, residents of Havelock Heights will have easy access to other parts of the city such as Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Sheikh Zayed Road, where numerous offices and commercial centers are located. Metro and public buses are within walking distance.

Facilities:

Yoga studio;

Pool;

24-hour concierge services;

Children playground;

BBQ area;

Covered parking;

Fitness center;

Playground;

Gardens and parks.

EXPO 2020 – 12 minutes

Circle Mall – 13 minutes

Meydan Racecourse – 15 minutes

Dubai Exhibition Center – 20 minutes

Palm Jumeirah – 21 minutes

Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown – 24 minutes

Dubai International Airport – 35 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure