Apartment in a new building One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Beachfront Luxury with Rhythm & AI – Music-Inspired Living Just a Short Walk from the Shore.
Prime Location on Dubai Islands:
Direct access to white sand beaches, crystal-clear waterfront & iconic skyline views.
Close proximity to Deira, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (15–20 min).
Planned infrastructure: marinas, entertainment districts, water taxis, beach clubs.
Project Highlights – A New Standard of Boutique Living:
DO is Dubai’s first music- and rhythm-inspired residence brand, designed for the senses.
Luxury residences with hotel-level services & AI-enhanced living.
Architecturally inspired by rhythm, fluidity, and coastal elegance.
Curated by One Development, in collaboration with global design visionaries.
Unit Mix & Pricing
Unit Type Approx.
Studio 47-55 m² from 245.000€
1 Bedroom 85–95 m² from 460.000€
2 Bedroom 130-145 m² from 699.000€
3 Bedroom 180-200m² from 1.280.000€
Flexible Payment Plan & Completion:
20% on reservation
50% during construction
30% on handover (Q2 2027)
Unique Features & Amenities:
Music-synced lighting & AI-controlled mood systems in every residence.
DO Lounge: curated playlists, live events, guest DJ sets.
Hotel-like lobby, concierge & housekeeping services.
Signature rooftop infinity pool with beachfront skyline views.
Wellness spa, sauna, fitness, co-working hub.
Retail promenade, boutique cafés, smart parcel lockers.
Why Invest in DO Residences?
Part of the multi-billion AED transformation of Dubai Islands.
Positioned near upcoming entertainment zones, luxury resorts & water transport.
Unique design appeal for renters, tourists & digital nomads.
Potential ROI: 7–10% on short-term rentals.
High capital appreciation potential as Dubai Islands develop.
Ideal For
Investors Early access to high-growth zone.
Beach, smart techLuxury End-UsersHotel services.
+ beachfront.