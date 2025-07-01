  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartment in a new building One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

Apartment in a new building One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$287,715
BTC
3.4223131
ETH
179.3780626
USDT
284 459.4021425
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

About the complex

One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

Beachfront Luxury with Rhythm & AI – Music-Inspired Living Just a Short Walk from the Shore.

Prime Location on Dubai Islands:

  • Direct access to white sand beaches, crystal-clear waterfront & iconic skyline views.

  • Close proximity to Deira, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (15–20 min).

  • Planned infrastructure: marinas, entertainment districts, water taxis, beach clubs.

Project Highlights – A New Standard of Boutique Living:

  • DO is Dubai’s first music- and rhythm-inspired residence brand, designed for the senses.

  • Luxury residences with hotel-level services & AI-enhanced living.

  • Architecturally inspired by rhythm, fluidity, and coastal elegance.

  • Curated by One Development, in collaboration with global design visionaries.

Unit Mix & Pricing

Unit Type Approx.

Studio 47-55 m² from 245.000€

1 Bedroom 85–95 m² from 460.000€

2 Bedroom 130-145 m² from 699.000€

3 Bedroom 180-200m² from 1.280.000€

Flexible Payment Plan & Completion:

  • 20% on reservation

  • 50% during construction

  • 30% on handover (Q2 2027)

  •  Unique Features & Amenities:

  • Music-synced lighting & AI-controlled mood systems in every residence.

  • DO Lounge: curated playlists, live events, guest DJ sets.

  • Hotel-like lobby, concierge & housekeeping services.

  • Signature rooftop infinity pool with beachfront skyline views.

  • Wellness spa, sauna, fitness, co-working hub.

  • Retail promenade, boutique cafés, smart parcel lockers.

Why Invest in DO Residences?

  • Part of the multi-billion AED transformation of Dubai Islands.

  • Positioned near upcoming entertainment zones, luxury resorts & water transport.

  • Unique design appeal for renters, tourists & digital nomads.

  • Potential ROI: 7–10% on short-term rentals.

  • High capital appreciation potential as Dubai Islands develop.

Ideal For

Investors Early access to high-growth zone.

Beach, smart techLuxury End-UsersHotel services.

+ beachfront.

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,675
Apartment building Sonate Condor
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,068
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,203
Apartment building Cubix by Qube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,703
Residential complex New Altan Residence with an infinity pool and a multifunctional room, Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,573
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$287,715
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Skyros
Residential complex Skyros
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$227,540
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 40–81 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$780,664
This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating 8.5. It offers luxurious roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Kempinski Marina Residences
Apartment building Kempinski Marina Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$899,083
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Kempinski Marina Residences at Dubai Marina, developed by ABA Group, offering a range of 1 to 4-bedroom apartments, sky villas, and penthouse suites. Managed by the renowned luxury hotel company, this iconic development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience for residents …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications