Apartment in a new building One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.

Beachfront Luxury with Rhythm & AI – Music-Inspired Living Just a Short Walk from the Shore.

Prime Location on Dubai Islands:

Direct access to white sand beaches, crystal-clear waterfront & iconic skyline views.

Close proximity to Deira, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (15–20 min).

Planned infrastructure: marinas, entertainment districts, water taxis, beach clubs.

Project Highlights – A New Standard of Boutique Living:

DO is Dubai’s first music- and rhythm-inspired residence brand , designed for the senses.

Luxury residences with hotel-level services & AI-enhanced living.

Architecturally inspired by rhythm, fluidity, and coastal elegance.

Curated by One Development, in collaboration with global design visionaries.

Unit Mix & Pricing

Unit Type Approx.

Studio 47-55 m² from 245.000€

1 Bedroom 85–95 m² from 460.000€

2 Bedroom 130-145 m² from 699.000€

3 Bedroom 180-200m² from 1.280.000€

Flexible Payment Plan & Completion:

20% on reservation

50% during construction

30% on handover (Q2 2027)

Unique Features & Amenities:

Music-synced lighting & AI-controlled mood systems in every residence.

DO Lounge: curated playlists, live events, guest DJ sets.

Hotel-like lobby, concierge & housekeeping services.

Signature rooftop infinity pool with beachfront skyline views.

Wellness spa, sauna, fitness, co-working hub.

Retail promenade, boutique cafés, smart parcel lockers.

Why Invest in DO Residences?

Part of the multi-billion AED transformation of Dubai Islands.

Positioned near upcoming entertainment zones, luxury resorts & water transport.

Unique design appeal for renters, tourists & digital nomads.

Potential ROI: 7–10% on short-term rentals.

High capital appreciation potential as Dubai Islands develop.

Ideal For

Investors Early access to high-growth zone.

Beach, smart techLuxury End-UsersHotel services.

+ beachfront.