Residential complex Floarea Breeze

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,327
;
15
ID: 33027
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Dubai Islands!

Floarea Breeze is an exquisite residential complex from Mashriq Elite Developments, created as the embodiment of the modern island lifestyle on Dubai Islands. The project harmoniously combines premium architecture, thoughtful interior design and an atmosphere of synergy of nature and modern comfort.

Each residence is created with an emphasis on premium materials and unique design solutions:

- clad walls with luxurious wooden textures resembling the warm deck of a yacht,
- porcelain accents that convey the freshness of sea waves,
- spacious layouts filled with light,
- thoughtful zoning for maximum comfort.

The interiors form an atmosphere of modern comfort, aesthetics and peace.

Facilities for residents
Floarea Breeze provides residents with a premium set of infrastructure:

- swimming pool and children's pool,
- fitness room with modern equipment,
- street playground,
- meditation terrace and recreation areas,
- table tennis, carrom, kicker and entertainment areas,
Everything you need for a comfortable and harmonious lifestyle.

Location and availability
The complex is located in one of the most promising and cozy coastal clusters - Dubai Islands. Residents have quick access to key recreational sites, cultural sites and urban centers:

15 minutes to the Museum of Illusions, Etihad Museum, Al Shindagha Museum
15 minutes to La Mer Beach, Zabeel Park, Creek Park, Nikki Resort
- 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, Spice Souk, Souk Al Seef, Al Ghurair Centre.

The location combines the privacy of island life and the convenience of urban mobility.

Contact now to get a Floarea Breeze presentation, explore the available layouts and choose a residence in one of the most exquisite projects on Dubai Islands.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Realting.com
Go
