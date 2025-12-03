Residential complex Floarea Breeze

Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Dubai Islands!



Floarea Breeze is an exquisite residential complex from Mashriq Elite Developments, created as the embodiment of the modern island lifestyle on Dubai Islands. The project harmoniously combines premium architecture, thoughtful interior design and an atmosphere of synergy of nature and modern comfort.



Each residence is created with an emphasis on premium materials and unique design solutions:



- clad walls with luxurious wooden textures resembling the warm deck of a yacht,

- porcelain accents that convey the freshness of sea waves,

- spacious layouts filled with light,

- thoughtful zoning for maximum comfort.



The interiors form an atmosphere of modern comfort, aesthetics and peace.



Facilities for residents

Floarea Breeze provides residents with a premium set of infrastructure:



- swimming pool and children's pool,

- fitness room with modern equipment,

- street playground,

- meditation terrace and recreation areas,

- table tennis, carrom, kicker and entertainment areas,

Everything you need for a comfortable and harmonious lifestyle.



Location and availability

The complex is located in one of the most promising and cozy coastal clusters - Dubai Islands. Residents have quick access to key recreational sites, cultural sites and urban centers:



15 minutes to the Museum of Illusions, Etihad Museum, Al Shindagha Museum

15 minutes to La Mer Beach, Zabeel Park, Creek Park, Nikki Resort

- 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, Spice Souk, Souk Al Seef, Al Ghurair Centre.



The location combines the privacy of island life and the convenience of urban mobility.



Contact now to get a Floarea Breeze presentation, explore the available layouts and choose a residence in one of the most exquisite projects on Dubai Islands.