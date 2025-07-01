  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Binghatti Hillside

Residential complex Binghatti Hillside

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$212,000
;
10
ID: 28092
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Binghatti Hillside is a 21-story residential complex from Binghatti Developers, located in the Dubai Science Park area. The building's architecture is inspired by natural hills, with smooth lines and a modern design that stands out from the surrounding buildings. Thanks to its convenient location next to Al Khail Road, residents have easy access to various areas of Dubai.

 

The complex offers a variety of layouts: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a smart home system for added comfort and convenience. The layouts are suitable for different lifestyles, offering options for singles, couples, and families.

 

Residents of Binghatti Hillside can enjoy a variety of amenities, such as swimming pools, gyms, yoga and meditation areas, a business lounge, a barbecue area, and retail stores. The community is surrounded by green spaces and is close to key attractions such as Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

