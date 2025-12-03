  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6

Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,770
;
6
ID: 33010
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Elevator

Additionally

  Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Al Haseen Residences 6 - comfortable urban living, functional architecture and developed infrastructure from Dugasta Properties.

Al Haseen Residences 6 is a new modern residential complex from Dugasta Properties, located in the strategically important area of Dubai Industrial City, next to the fast-growing clusters of Dubai South and Expo City.

Facilities and infrastructure
Residents of Al Haseen Residences 6 have access to basic but quality amenities:

- outdoor pool,
- fully equipped fitness room,
- playground,
- landscaped green areas,
- parking lot,
- round-the-clock security.

The infrastructure is focused on everyday comfort, a calm lifestyle and a family atmosphere.

Location and transport accessibility
The project is located in close proximity to the industrial and logistics areas, which provides convenience for employees in Dubai South and DIC.

Travel time to key locations:

- 10 minutes to Expo City Dubai
12 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport
20-25 minutes to Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Golf Estates
Easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

This location makes the complex attractive for both residents and tenants working in major business areas in the south of Dubai.

Contact now to get a presentation of Al Haseen Residences 6, explore the layouts and select a liquid facility in the fast-growing Dubai Industrial City area.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Realting.com
Go
