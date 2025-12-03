Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6

Al Haseen Residences 6 - comfortable urban living, functional architecture and developed infrastructure from Dugasta Properties.
Al Haseen Residences 6 is a new modern residential complex from Dugasta Properties, located in the strategically important area of Dubai Industrial City, next to the fast-growing clusters of Dubai South and Expo City.
Facilities and infrastructure
Residents of Al Haseen Residences 6 have access to basic but quality amenities:
- outdoor pool,
- fully equipped fitness room,
- playground,
- landscaped green areas,
- parking lot,
- round-the-clock security.
The infrastructure is focused on everyday comfort, a calm lifestyle and a family atmosphere.
Location and transport accessibility
The project is located in close proximity to the industrial and logistics areas, which provides convenience for employees in Dubai South and DIC.
Travel time to key locations:
- 10 minutes to Expo City Dubai
12 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport
20-25 minutes to Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Golf Estates
Easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
This location makes the complex attractive for both residents and tenants working in major business areas in the south of Dubai.
Contact now to get a presentation of Al Haseen Residences 6, explore the layouts and select a liquid facility in the fast-growing Dubai Industrial City area.