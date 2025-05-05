  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex Hadley Heights 2 with rich infrastructure in the dynamic area of Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,345
08/05/2025
$197,345
07/05/2025
$198,024
;
2
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hadley Heights 2 is a new bright residential project, located in the heart of the dynamic area of Dubai Sports City, where active lifestyle, comfort and elegance of modern architecture come together. Proximity to such areas, as Jumeirah Village Circle, Motor City, Production City (IMPZ) and Jumeirah Golf Estates, open all opportunities for active and vibrant life.

Stylish modern studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, quality finishing, and luminous and spacious interiors are available. The project is particularly topical for families and investors, as it ideally combines affordable prices, strategic location and full-scale infrastructure, which makes living here really comfortable.

All infrastructure, necessary for comfortable and balanced life, is at fingertips. Green parks, golf courses, walking and activities areas allow to relax and recharge the batteries after a busy day. Restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, medical centers, and all conveniences, making life really comfortable, are within walking distance.

Couples with children will appreciate international schools, such as Victory Heights and Dwight School, which provide quality education in the comfortable and safe environment. The new metro line will ensure even more convenient transport accessibility, making Hadley Heights 2 the ideal choice not only for life, but also for long-term investments.

Amenities:

  • modern design and spacious layouts
  • sports facilities: stadiums, academies and golf courses
  • well-developed infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, medical centers
  • world-class schools (Victory Heights, Dwight School)
  • parks
  • walking trails
  activities areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Post Handover Payment Plan

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Sports City is a sports-themed community located in centre of Dubai. This development combines residential, commercial, and recreational spaces with a focus on sports and wellness.

Connectivity:

  • ⁠It’s located along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), offering easy access to Dubai Marina, Business, Downtown, Al Maktoum Airport
  • Al Khail Road (E44) & New extension Al Fay Road connecting major highways
  • ⁠Hessa Street (D61)
  • Close to Motor City, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Production City (IMPZ), Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), Tilal Al Ghaf

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New complex Hadley Heights 2 with rich infrastructure in the dynamic area of Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,345
