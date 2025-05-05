Residential complex New complex Hadley Heights 2 with rich infrastructure in the dynamic area of Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Hadley Heights 2 is a new bright residential project, located in the heart of the dynamic area of Dubai Sports City, where active lifestyle, comfort and elegance of modern architecture come together. Proximity to such areas, as Jumeirah Village Circle, Motor City, Production City (IMPZ) and Jumeirah Golf Estates, open all opportunities for active and vibrant life.

Stylish modern studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, quality finishing, and luminous and spacious interiors are available. The project is particularly topical for families and investors, as it ideally combines affordable prices, strategic location and full-scale infrastructure, which makes living here really comfortable.

All infrastructure, necessary for comfortable and balanced life, is at fingertips. Green parks, golf courses, walking and activities areas allow to relax and recharge the batteries after a busy day. Restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, medical centers, and all conveniences, making life really comfortable, are within walking distance.

Couples with children will appreciate international schools, such as Victory Heights and Dwight School, which provide quality education in the comfortable and safe environment. The new metro line will ensure even more convenient transport accessibility, making Hadley Heights 2 the ideal choice not only for life, but also for long-term investments.

Amenities:

modern design and spacious layouts

sports facilities: stadiums, academies and golf courses

well-developed infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, medical centers

world-class schools (Victory Heights, Dwight School)

parks

walking trails

activities areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Post Handover Payment Plan

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Sports City is a sports-themed community located in centre of Dubai. This development combines residential, commercial, and recreational spaces with a focus on sports and wellness.

Connectivity: