Maya V by London Gate

New project in Jumeirah Village Triangle – Maya 5
🌳Experience a lifestyle brimming with joy at MAYA V, where an array of meticulously crafted amenities awaits you.
Unwind in our landscaped green areas, stay active in our high-end gym, or take a refreshing dip in the
sparkling pool.
Your everyday living is seamlessly connected to blissful moments.
🏗 Developer: London Gate
🔑 Completion: 2024
Unit Mix 1, 2 and 3 bedroom
2BR & 3BR duplex
Status OFFPLAN
Building configuration: GF+1P+6TH Floor
59 Residential apartments
💵 Prices starting from AED 970K
✅ 1 bedroom: 695-891 sq. ft
✅ 2 bedrooms: 974-1,878 sq. ft
✅ 3 bedrooms: 1,751-2195 sq. ft
Payment plan:
10% down payment
30% during construction
60% upon completion