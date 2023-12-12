  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Maya V by London Gate

Maya V by London Gate

Dubai, UAE
from
€249,403
;
6 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New project in Jumeirah Village Triangle – Maya 5
🌳Experience a lifestyle brimming with joy at MAYA V, where an array of meticulously crafted amenities awaits you.
Unwind in our landscaped green areas, stay active in our high-end gym, or take a refreshing dip in the 
sparkling pool.

Your everyday living is seamlessly connected to blissful moments.

🏗 Developer: London Gate 
🔑 Completion: 2024
Unit Mix 1, 2 and 3 bedroom
2BR & 3BR duplex 

Status OFFPLAN
Building configuration: GF+1P+6TH Floor

59 Residential apartments

💵 Prices starting from AED 970K
✅ 1 bedroom: 695-891 sq. ft 
✅ 2 bedrooms: 974-1,878 sq. ft 
✅ 3 bedrooms: 1,751-2195 sq. ft 
Payment plan:
10% down payment
30% during construction
60% upon completion

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Maya V by London Gate

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Mallside Residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa center, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€249,487
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,587
Apartment building 3BR | Elvira | Skyline
Dubai, UAE
from
€764,000
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, UAE
from
€399,444
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
You are viewing
Maya V by London Gate
Dubai, UAE
from
€249,403
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,16M
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, Madinat Jumeirah Living, Dubai. Lamtara by Dubai Holding offers amazing units built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building with its contemporary designed lobby lounges Amenities & facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,352 Sqft Laundry area Maid room Dressing / Closet Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Green Surrounding Gym Health Care centre Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Barbeque area Jogging, Running & Cycling track Water activity Beach Access Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Burj Al Arab – 05 mins Dubai Media City – 05 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 05 mins Dubai Internet City – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Burj Khalifa – 30 mins The Dubai Mall – 30 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,92M
Agency: TRANIO
Modern and elegant villas with 4-5 bedrooms with panoramic views, in the style of German Bauhaus architecture. Near the villas there are infinity pools, Jacuzzis, white sandy beaches, exotic gardens with trees and plants, blue lagoon with sea water. Payment plan: 50% prepayment, 50% after project delivery. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Apartment building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
Apartment building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€308,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Heights by Damac properties Key Highlights; Loaded with amenities & services Access to lazy view & beach views Pedestrian friendly walkways & promenade Luxury apartments with exclusive designs & decor Brilliant views of skyline & canals from the comfort of your home Amenities & Facilties; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA 446 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Barbeque area Leisure & Park areas Running, Jogging & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital Sports court Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go