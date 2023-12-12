Maya V by London Gate

New project in Jumeirah Village Triangle – Maya 5

🌳Experience a lifestyle brimming with joy at MAYA V, where an array of meticulously crafted amenities awaits you.

Unwind in our landscaped green areas, stay active in our high-end gym, or take a refreshing dip in the

sparkling pool.

Your everyday living is seamlessly connected to blissful moments.

🏗 Developer: London Gate

🔑 Completion: 2024

Unit Mix 1, 2 and 3 bedroom

2BR & 3BR duplex

Status OFFPLAN

Building configuration: GF+1P+6TH Floor

59 Residential apartments

💵 Prices starting from AED 970K

✅ 1 bedroom: 695-891 sq. ft

✅ 2 bedrooms: 974-1,878 sq. ft

✅ 3 bedrooms: 1,751-2195 sq. ft

Payment plan:

10% down payment

30% during construction

60% upon completion