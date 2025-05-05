Residential complex New Art Bay Residence with swimming pools and picturesque views, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

We offer comfortable apartments with views of Dubai Creek and parking spaces.
The residence features a 2-level parking, lounge areas, a fitness center and a yoga studio, a kids' club and a playground, swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a co-working area, security and video surveillance, a garden, a spa area, sports grounds.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the bank of Dubai Creek, in one of the safest areas of Dubai, near 5-star hotels and a few minutes drive from the Downtown and international schools.