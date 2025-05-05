  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Art Bay Residence with swimming pools and picturesque views, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Art Bay Residence with swimming pools and picturesque views, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
20
Media Media
ID: 14731
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2350566
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Location
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 700 m)

About the complex

We offer comfortable apartments with views of Dubai Creek and parking spaces.

The residence features a 2-level parking, lounge areas, a fitness center and a yoga studio, a kids' club and a playground, swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a co-working area, security and video surveillance, a garden, a spa area, sports grounds.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the bank of Dubai Creek, in one of the safest areas of Dubai, near 5-star hotels and a few minutes drive from the Downtown and international schools.

  • Waterfront park - 1 minute
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Library - 4 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 6 minutes
  • Hospital - 8 minutes
  • Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall - 11 minutes
  • Golf and yacht club - 13 minutes
  • DIFC - 16 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 27 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

