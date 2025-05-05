  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
20
ID: 25300
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440575
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai
  City
    Business Bay

About the complex

Safa Gate by Damac is an embodiment of luxury and modern comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai. The project is located near wonderful Safa Park and picturesque Dubai Canal/. offering its residents the unique combination of nature and dynamic urban life. The complex architecture reflects its refined style with elegant facades, spacious terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows, which open breathtaking views of the surroundings.

World-class amenities, created for maximum comfort and relaxation, are waiting for you in Safa Gate. Spacious infinity pools, modern fitness centers, exclusive spa areas and green gardens make this complex the ideal place for life and recreation. For families with children, there are kids' play areas. And those, who like activities, will appreciate walking paths and yoga areas. All infrastructure is designed in such a way so that every resident can enjoy seclusion, staying in the center of the action in the megapolis.

This project is your chance to become a part of the luxury community in the heart of Dubai! Perfect location, premium residences and high-class amenities make Safe Gate by Damac the ideal choice for those, who appreciate comfort, style and prestige.

Amenities:

  • fitness room with antigravity practices
  • outdoor yoga area
  • outdoor cinema
  • jogging track
  • cigar lounge
  • spa

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 20/60/20

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
  • DIFC - 9 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 14 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club - 14 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

