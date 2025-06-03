Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4

Weybridge Gardens 4 transforms luxury living in Dubai with its petal-inspired design, blending organic elegance with modern opulence. Inspired by Tuscany’s famed hot springs, it features an infinity sky beach, cascading jacuzzis, and world-class amenities, offering 294 exclusive residences, including sky villas. All units includes private pools, for a truly sophisticated lifestyle.

Dubailand, spanning three million square feet, is a vibrant hub of residential communities, attractions, and green spaces. With theme parks, malls, and a prime location near major landmarks, it offers a dynamic lifestyle and excellent investment opportunities with high return on investment and capital appreciation.

Weybridge Gardens 4 enjoys a prime location with excellent accessibility to Dubai's major highways, E311 and E611, offering seamless connections to key destinations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and both city airports. With the addition of the new metro line, residents benefit from effortless connectivity to Dubai's prime locations, making Dubailand a top choice for modern urban living.

Weybridge Gardens 4 features an exclusive sky beach and cascading jacuzzi, inspired by the tranquillity of Tuscany’s hot springs. With sweeping open views and breathtaking sunsets, this serene retreat crowns the residence, offering a perfect blend of elegance and natural beauty.