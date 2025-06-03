  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,081
;
27
ID: 26297
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Weybridge Gardens 4 transforms luxury living in Dubai with its petal-inspired design, blending organic elegance with modern opulence. Inspired by Tuscany’s famed hot springs, it features an infinity sky beach, cascading jacuzzis, and world-class amenities, offering 294 exclusive residences, including sky villas. All units includes private pools, for a truly sophisticated lifestyle.

Dubailand, spanning three million square feet, is a vibrant hub of residential communities, attractions, and green spaces. With theme parks, malls, and a prime location near major landmarks, it offers a dynamic lifestyle and excellent investment opportunities with high return on investment and capital appreciation.

Weybridge Gardens 4 enjoys a prime location with excellent accessibility to Dubai's major highways, E311 and E611, offering seamless connections to key destinations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and both city airports. With the addition of the new metro line, residents benefit from effortless connectivity to Dubai's prime locations, making Dubailand a top choice for modern urban living.

Weybridge Gardens 4 features an exclusive sky beach and cascading jacuzzi, inspired by the tranquillity of Tuscany’s hot springs. With sweeping open views and breathtaking sunsets, this serene retreat crowns the residence, offering a perfect blend of elegance and natural beauty.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 3,215
Apartment price, USD 224,874
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 112.4
Price per m², USD 479
Apartment price, USD 53,790
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 132.8
Price per m², USD 4,069
Apartment price, USD 540,230
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 1 798.0
Price per m², USD 341
Apartment price, USD 612,311
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 50.5
Price per m², USD 3,721
Apartment price, USD 188,081

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

