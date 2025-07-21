  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Aksu, Turkey
from
$141,267
;
24
Leave a request
ID: 27945
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Well-Designed Chic Flats in a Project in Antalya, Altintas with Rich On-Site Amenities

The flats are located in Aksu, Altıntaş. Aksu is a district in Antalya with a rooted history. Altıntaş Neighborhood is one of the most prestigious residential areas and investment centers in Antalya and Turkey with well-developed projects that offer rich amenities.

The LEED-Certified Viva Defne is a mixed-type project situated on an arterial road. The flats in Antalya Altintas for sale are located 4.4 km from Antalya Airport, 7 km from Lara Beach, 10.1 km from TerraCity Shopping Center, 12 km from Perge Ancient City, 22 km from The Land of Legends Theme Park, 80 km from Köprülü Canyon National Park, and 90 km from Alanya District.

The project offers a profitable investment with Tekce Exclusive’s professionalism and quality. The residential complex is situated on 7716 m² plots of land that comprise Block A and Block B.

The project offers some rich amenities like swimming pool, indoor parking, communal landscaped area, security, security camera, pergola, 25 m² garden on each floor, lift, janitor, and generator.

The flats are equipped with triple built-in sets, steel exterior doors, aluminum blinds, laminated floor coverings, floor ceilings, LED lighting, hallway coat raks, A-Class energy VRF A/Cs, and visual intercom systems. The bathrooms are furnished with high-quality ceramic tiles.


AYT-03237

Location on the map

Aksu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Oba, Turkey
from
$125,992
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$315,199
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$139,873
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Didim, Turkey
from
$466,746
Residential quarter Alanya Gold City Apartments
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$137,737
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Aksu, Turkey
from
$141,267
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$255,820
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 95 m2, with side sea view in the Nordic Art complex. The kitchen has Siemens appliances, heated floors throughout the apartment. The complex with all the amenities is located 50 meters from the sea, in a quiet, ecologically clean, green area of ​​Kargicak. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$170,260
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool and an aquapark, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications