  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Tosmur Off Tower complex near the sea.

Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Tosmur Off Tower complex near the sea.

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$217,393
BTC
2.5858443
ETH
135.5351562
USDT
214 932.9128129
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26545
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 on the 5th floor in the Tosmur Off Tower complex.

Everything is brand new in the apartment!

A residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed coastal area of ​​Tosmur in Alanya, 400 m from the sea and the beach, and 100 m from the Dimcay River.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

The complex is built on an area of ​​3,600 m2, consists of one 12-storey building, the complex has a total of 40 apartments with 2+1 and 4+1 layouts.

The complex was completed in 2020.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Gym
  • Sauna, hamam
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Cinema
  • Wireless Internet
  • Satellite TV
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court
  • Electric generator
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$249,849
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$228,677
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$84,865
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turkey
from
$152,049
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$150,445
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Tosmur Off Tower complex near the sea.
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$217,393
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$90,757
we are delighted to offer you this magnificent project in Alanya at an affordable price. The flats will be delivered at 30.03.2020 Why buy this Flat in Alanya -Magnificent sea and mountain views -Outstanding onsite facilities -Excellent investment potential with Rental income Affordably Pric…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$300,890
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court. Completion: 1st stage: 30/06/2024 2nd stage: 30/12/2024 3rd stage: 30/12/2025. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Highwa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$356,896
We offer comfortable apartments (2, 3, 4 bedrooms) with spacious balconies, terrace and private gardens. The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a basketball court, two gyms, an indoor parking. Completion - September, 2023. Facilities an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications