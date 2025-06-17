Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Tosmur Off Tower complex near the sea.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 on the 5th floor in the Tosmur Off Tower complex.
Everything is brand new in the apartment!
A residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed coastal area of Tosmur in Alanya, 400 m from the sea and the beach, and 100 m from the Dimcay River.
Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.
The complex is built on an area of 3,600 m2, consists of one 12-storey building, the complex has a total of 40 apartments with 2+1 and 4+1 layouts.
The complex was completed in 2020.
Infrastructure:
