Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Tosmur Off Tower complex near the sea.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 on the 5th floor in the Tosmur Off Tower complex.

Everything is brand new in the apartment!

A residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed coastal area of ​​Tosmur in Alanya, 400 m from the sea and the beach, and 100 m from the Dimcay River.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

The complex is built on an area of ​​3,600 m2, consists of one 12-storey building, the complex has a total of 40 apartments with 2+1 and 4+1 layouts.

The complex was completed in 2020.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Outdoor swimming pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Lobby and concierge service

Modern elevators

Gym

Sauna, hamam

Table tennis

Billiards

Cinema

Wireless Internet

Satellite TV

BBQ area

Children's playground

Basketball court

Electric generator

Outdoor and indoor parking

24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.