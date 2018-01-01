  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey

Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey

Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€205,450
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex was built for a quiet, peaceful life in the city, away from the hustle and bustle. It has 488 flats located in 11 residential buildings. The total area of the project is 45,210 m2, with landscaping taking up 80% of that area. There is also a pond and various recreational facilities.

The project has 1-5 bedroom flats.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: football, volleyball basketball and tennis courts, mini golf, table tennis, amphitheatre, 600m running and cycling track, picnic areas.

Spa area: Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

  • Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance
  • Tramway — 10 min walk
  • Termessos Castle and Forest — 15 min.
  • Airport — 25 mins
  • Nearest beach — 30 min

Shopping Centers nearby

  • Tahtakale Shopping Mall — 9 km
  • Flora Park Shopping Mall — 10 km
  • 5M MIGROS Shopping Mall — 20 km
  • Shopping center Özdilekpark — 19.5 km
  • Shopping centre Markantalya AVM — 23.5 km
  • Mall Of Antalya 40 km — 30 min

Educational institutions

  • Bahcelievler College — 15km
  • Antalya Toplum College — 8 Km
  • Yeryuzu College — 8.5km
  • Antalya University of Science — 2,8km
  • Akdeniz University — 22,5 km
  • Antalya International University — 26 min

Hospitals near

  • Private Hospital D. Termessos 2.5 km — 5 min
  • Hospital Dosemealti Devlet 1.6 km — 4 min
  • Dental Clinic 3.5 km — 6 min
New building location
Doesemealti, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€255,000
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€85,000
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€240,278
Residential quarter New Investment Project in Alanya, Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€205,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€497,761
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock video surveillance, a covered parking, kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a strategic location - between Maslak and Levent - the two main business areas of the city. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. Distances by car: TEM highway - 3 minutes Vadi Istanbul (SC and the largest office complex in Turkey) - 4 minutes Turk Telecom stadium - 4 minutes Levent - 10 minutes Mall of Istanbul (one of the largest malls in Turkey) - 10 minutes Taksim - 20 minutes New Istanbul airport - 20 minute
Residential complex PEARL RESIDENCE
Residential complex PEARL RESIDENCE
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€92,886
Area 54–108 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in an environmentally friendly area. The complex is attractive for investment due to its location in the Demirtash area and infrastructure. All apartments are rented with full decoration, furnished and new equipment. Due to its location, sea or mountain views will open from the apartments. The complex will have access to: a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a garden with a landscape design, a barbecue area, a playground, a spa, a gym, a tennis court, a golf course, a tropical garden, a generator. Payment is possible with an initial contribution of 35% and interest-free installment of up to 24 months. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go