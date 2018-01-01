Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey

The complex was built for a quiet, peaceful life in the city, away from the hustle and bustle. It has 488 flats located in 11 residential buildings. The total area of the project is 45,210 m2, with landscaping taking up 80% of that area. There is also a pond and various recreational facilities.

The project has 1-5 bedroom flats.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: football, volleyball basketball and tennis courts, mini golf, table tennis, amphitheatre, 600m running and cycling track, picnic areas.

Spa area: Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance

Tramway — 10 min walk

Termessos Castle and Forest — 15 min.

Airport — 25 mins

Nearest beach — 30 min

Shopping Centers nearby

Tahtakale Shopping Mall — 9 km

Flora Park Shopping Mall — 10 km

5M MIGROS Shopping Mall — 20 km

Shopping center Özdilekpark — 19.5 km

Shopping centre Markantalya AVM — 23.5 km

Mall Of Antalya 40 km — 30 min

Educational institutions

Bahcelievler College — 15km

Antalya Toplum College — 8 Km

Yeryuzu College — 8.5km

Antalya University of Science — 2,8km

Akdeniz University — 22,5 km

Antalya International University — 26 min

Hospitals near