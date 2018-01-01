New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey

Avanos, Turkey

from €292,000

Completion date: 2026

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The residential complex includes apartments of various types and layouts - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 429 m2. The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!