  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey

New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey

Yalova merkez, Turkey
from
€397,226
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna, a steam bath, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a cafe, yoga and pilates areas, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Yalova center and pier - 3 km
  • Airport - 45 minutes
  • Ski center - 45 minutes
New building location
Yalova merkez, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex LOTUS TOWERS
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€273,471
Residential complex Great unique penthouse in an exotic area of Alanya city center
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€320,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€219,545
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€730,000
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€103,950
You are viewing
New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey
Yalova merkez, Turkey
from
€397,226
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha
Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€122,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks premium klassa na bolshoy territorii v Kargydzhake
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks premium klassa na bolshoy territorii v Kargydzhake
Avanos, Turkey
from
€292,000
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The residential complex includes apartments of various types and layouts - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 429 m2. The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex VICTORY PARK
Residential complex VICTORY PARK
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€127,306
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Luxurious apartments with stunning mountain views. Apartments in a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure. Layout 1 + 1 ( 47m2 ). Fully decorated in pure designer decoration and furniture. Built-in kitchen set and equipped bathroom. With an initial contribution of 30%. These apartments are designed for permanent residence and for a successful investment. The infrastructure of the complex includes: -Open pool and indoor pool - barbecue area -Interlights -Lounge area -Fitness room -Sauna -Party -Soul -Jakuzi -Baby room -Created parking with an equipped electronic charging place for an electric car. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions! In walking distance, the entire social infrastructure for a comfortable stay.
Realting.com
Go