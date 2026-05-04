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Apartment in a new building Taksim 360

Beyoglu, Turkey
Price on request
;
22
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ID: 38235
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beyoglu
  • Address
    Istanbul Taksim Square
  • Metro
    Taksim (~ 400 m)

About the complex

Taksim 360 Project offers a rare chance to reside in the heart of Istanbul, near Taksim, blending the historical essence of Beyoğlu with modern design. The project provides unmatched convenience for urban living, being just minutes away from key public transport hubs like Taksim Square's metro and bus stations.

This premium development boasts a shopping street, 24/7 security, a monitored main entrance, and a private parking garage. Apartment types range from 1+1 to 3+1.

 Advantages of Taksim 360 Project

  • Prime Location: Located in the heart of Beyoğlu near Taksim Square.
  • Historical Charm: Combines historical surroundings with modern design.
  • Easy Access: Close to metro and bus stations.
  • Safety: 24/7 security and monitored entrance.
  • Amenities: Includes a shopping street.
  • Diverse Options: Apartments in 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts.
  • Private Parking: Dedicated garage for residents.
  • Investment Potential: Attractive for investors targeting Istanbul’s vibrant real estate market.
  • Flexible Pricing: Wide price range to accommodate different budgets.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beyoglu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Taksim 360
Beyoglu, Turkey
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