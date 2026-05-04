Apartment in a new building Taksim 360

Taksim 360 Project offers a rare chance to reside in the heart of Istanbul, near Taksim, blending the historical essence of Beyoğlu with modern design. The project provides unmatched convenience for urban living, being just minutes away from key public transport hubs like Taksim Square's metro and bus stations.

This premium development boasts a shopping street, 24/7 security, a monitored main entrance, and a private parking garage. Apartment types range from 1+1 to 3+1.

Advantages of Taksim 360 Project