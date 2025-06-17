  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$129,182
BTC
1.5365956
ETH
80.5395450
USDT
127 720.3604744
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26668
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished apartments with two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex are for sale.

id 914 - 110,000 EUR
id 913 - 125,000 EUR

My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area.

The distance to the beach is about 600 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.

There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 15 km (20 minutes) away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscape design
  • Two outdoor swimming pools
  • Water slides
  • Indoor heated pool 200 sq. m
  • Restaurant, bar, pool bar
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Steam bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Tennis courts
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Laundry and dry cleaning
  • Residential cleaning service
  • Emergency generator
  • Parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$804,452
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$402,745
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$260,439
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Alanya, Turkey
from
$164,766
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$179,379
You are viewing
Residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$129,182
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$220,031
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilit…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$311,945
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 120 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$686,860
The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas. The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas. In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the proj…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications