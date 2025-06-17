Furnished apartments with two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex are for sale.

id 914 - 110,000 EUR

id 913 - 125,000 EUR

My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area.

The distance to the beach is about 600 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.

There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 15 km (20 minutes) away.

Infrastructure:

Landscape design

Two outdoor swimming pools

Water slides

Indoor heated pool 200 sq. m

Restaurant, bar, pool bar

Fitness center

Spa center

Turkish bath (hamam)

Steam bath

Sauna

Massage rooms

Children's playgrounds

Tennis courts

Volleyball and basketball courts

Laundry and dry cleaning

Residential cleaning service

Emergency generator

Parking

24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.