Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Panorama complex.
Premium residential complex with first-class private infrastructure, panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains, located in a quiet green area of Kargicak, 700 meters from the sea and the beach.
All necessary infrastructure - shops, restaurants, etc. within walking distance. To the center of Alanya - 15 km, to the center of Mahmutlar - 1.5 km, 20 km to the international airport Gazipasa. Two new golf courses are located 1 km from the complex
The complex consists of seven 6-storey blocks, designed in such a way that all apartments have a beautiful view of the sea.
Infrastructure:
Landscaped green area
5 open infinity pools
Sunbathing and relaxation areas
Indoor heated "winter" pool
Fitness center
SPA center
Sauna, hammam
Massage rooms
Cinema
Children's play club
Bowling
Squash court
Billiards, table tennis
Tennis court/football field/basketball court
Children's playground
Cleaning/laundry 24/7
Transfer to the airport
Closed garage
Open parking
Wi-Fi Internet
Electric generator
Water tank
24/7 emergency service
Taxi call services
24/7 security of the complex
Regular transfer to the beach
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.