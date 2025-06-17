Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Panorama complex.

Premium residential complex with first-class private infrastructure, panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains, located in a quiet green area of ​​Kargicak, 700 meters from the sea and the beach.

All necessary infrastructure - shops, restaurants, etc. within walking distance. To the center of Alanya - 15 km, to the center of Mahmutlar - 1.5 km, 20 km to the international airport Gazipasa. ​ Two new golf courses are located 1 km from the complex

The complex consists of seven 6-storey blocks, designed in such a way that all apartments have a beautiful view of the sea.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

5 open infinity pools

Sunbathing and relaxation areas

Indoor heated "winter" pool

Fitness center

SPA center

Sauna, hammam

Massage rooms

Cinema

Children's play club

Bowling

Squash court

Billiards, table tennis

Tennis court/football field/basketball court

Children's playground

Cleaning/laundry 24/7

Transfer to the airport

Closed garage

Open parking

Wi-Fi Internet

Electric generator

Water tank

24/7 emergency service

Taxi call services

24/7 security of the complex

Regular transfer to the beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.