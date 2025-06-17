  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$115,505
14
ID: 26426
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Panorama complex.

Premium residential complex with first-class private infrastructure, panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains, located in a quiet green area of ​​Kargicak, 700 meters from the sea and the beach.

All necessary infrastructure - shops, restaurants, etc. within walking distance. To the center of Alanya - 15 km, to the center of Mahmutlar - 1.5 km, 20 km to the international airport Gazipasa. ​ Two new golf courses are located 1 km from the complex

The complex consists of seven 6-storey blocks, designed in such a way that all apartments have a beautiful view of the sea.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area
5 open infinity pools
Sunbathing and relaxation areas
Indoor heated "winter" pool
Fitness center
SPA center
Sauna, hammam
Massage rooms
Cinema
Children's play club
Bowling
Squash court
Billiards, table tennis
Tennis court/football field/basketball court
Children's playground
Cleaning/laundry 24/7
Transfer to the airport
Closed garage
Open parking
Wi-Fi Internet
Electric generator
Water tank
24/7 emergency service
Taxi call services
24/7 security of the complex
Regular transfer to the beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

