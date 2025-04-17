Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Başiskele
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$113,804
14/04/2025
$113,305
13/04/2025
$113,371
12/04/2025
$113,794
11/04/2025
$116,366
10/04/2025
$116,840
09/04/2025
$117,426
08/04/2025
$117,353
06/04/2025
$117,423
05/04/2025
$116,354
04/04/2025
$117,908
03/04/2025
$119,214
02/04/2025
$118,965
01/04/2025
$118,696
30/03/2025
$118,332
29/03/2025
$119,216
28/03/2025
$119,651
27/03/2025
$119,231
26/03/2025
$119,157
25/03/2025
$118,749
24/03/2025
$118,343
20
ID: 19742
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372190
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Başiskele

About the complex

The residence features a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a cafe, kids' playgrounds.

Completion - 30/06/2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Hospitals - 10 minutes
  • Sapanca Lake - 30 minutes
  • Ski center - 35 minutes
  • Airport - 45 minutes

Location on the map

Başiskele, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
