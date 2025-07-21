Apartment in a new building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya

1-Bedroom Apartment with in a Secured Complex with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı, Antalya

Antalya offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle with warm weather, beautiful beaches, rich history, and modern amenities, making it a popular destination for both residents and tourists. Located across from Konyaaltı State Hospital in Hurma District of Konyaaltı. Due to its proximity to the sea, the apartment offers numerous amenities in Antalya since it is in a developing area with social facilities and one of the most preferred neighborhoods of the city.

The 1+1 apartment for sale in a secured complex stands out within a walking distance to daily necessities, such as the nearest supermarket, bakery, and taxi stand located 200 meters away. The apartment is ideally situated 2.5 km to Konyaaltı Beach, 2.6 km to Setur Marina Yacht Port, 2.9 km to Sarısu Cable Car Facilities, 5.4 km to Olimpos Hospital, 13 km to Kaleiçi (Old Town), and 26.5 km to Antalya Airport.

The brand-new apartment which has a balcony and a mountain view, is part of an amazing project built on a 2,435 m² land. The complex includes exclusive amenities such as a swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, children's playground, fitness center, sauna, game room, billiard room, pavilion, 24/7 security, and camera system.

The Antalya apartment for sale in the pool-facing, secure complex is equipped with a heated floor system. Inside the apartment, there is a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bedroom, a balcony, a bathroom, and a toilet.

AYT-04506