  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konyaalti
  4. Apartment in a new building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya

Apartment in a new building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya

Konyaalti, Turkey
from
$144,799
;
28
Leave a request
ID: 27782
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Konyaalti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

1-Bedroom Apartment with in a Secured Complex with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı, Antalya

Antalya offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle with warm weather, beautiful beaches, rich history, and modern amenities, making it a popular destination for both residents and tourists. Located across from Konyaaltı State Hospital in Hurma District of Konyaaltı. Due to its proximity to the sea, the apartment offers numerous amenities in Antalya since it is in a developing area with social facilities and one of the most preferred neighborhoods of the city.

The 1+1 apartment for sale in a secured complex stands out within a walking distance to daily necessities, such as the nearest supermarket, bakery, and taxi stand located 200 meters away. The apartment is ideally situated 2.5 km to Konyaaltı Beach, 2.6 km to Setur Marina Yacht Port, 2.9 km to Sarısu Cable Car Facilities, 5.4 km to Olimpos Hospital, 13 km to Kaleiçi (Old Town), and 26.5 km to Antalya Airport.

The brand-new apartment which has a balcony and a mountain view, is part of an amazing project built on a 2,435 m² land. The complex includes exclusive amenities such as a swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, children's playground, fitness center, sauna, game room, billiard room, pavilion, 24/7 security, and camera system.

The Antalya apartment for sale in the pool-facing, secure complex is equipped with a heated floor system. Inside the apartment, there is a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bedroom, a balcony, a bathroom, and a toilet.


AYT-04506

Location on the map

Konyaalti, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,000
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Oba, Turkey
from
$149,482
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Cebeci Vista.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$207,839
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Konyaalti, Turkey
from
$144,799
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$361,809
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul with an amazing view of Belgrade Forest. The complex's high investment value as it is adjacent to the infrastructure projects. Close to metro station and city highways giving ease of commute. Suitable for those looking for apartm…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$472,549
We offer modern and functional home offices. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 3 minutes Tram stop - 5 minutes Metro stat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$760,489
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications