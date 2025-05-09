  1. Realting.com
  4. Villa Four and five bedroom villas.

Villa Four and five bedroom villas.

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,32M
11
ID: 26381
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1284
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Feza Park complex includes 22 villas of 3 different types, one-storey or two-storey.

House characteristics:

House 1 area: 422 m2 / 265 m2
House 2 area: 588 m2 / 347 m2
Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 4, 5
Number of bathrooms: 3,4
Staff room: 1
All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

Indoor pool
Fitness club
Sports ground

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey







