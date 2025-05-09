Villa Four and five bedroom villas.

Feza Park complex includes 22 villas of 3 different types, one-storey or two-storey.
House characteristics:
House 1 area: 422 m2 / 265 m2
House 2 area: 588 m2 / 347 m2
Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 4, 5
Number of bathrooms: 3,4
Staff room: 1
All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.
Completion date: delivered
Infrastructure:
Indoor pool
Fitness club
Sports ground
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.