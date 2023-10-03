Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a two-storey townhouse located in the elite, quiet area of Tepe…
€187,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new premium housing project in the Konakly area is nearing completion.…
€240,790
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
€220,000

