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Hotels for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
4
Muratpasa
5
Alanya
10
Aksu
6
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32 properties total found
Hotel 1 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$40,69M
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Hotel 8 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 8 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 8 m²
$9,79B
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
Operating hotel in Adrasan (Antalya) - ready-made hotel business surrounded by mountains and…
$3,21M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 876 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 876 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 876 m²
$15,11M
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Hotel 4 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 4 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$685,95M
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
The hotel is located near the private beach in Antalya. Built in 2003, the last restoration …
$125,56M
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5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline. in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline.
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Price: 100,000,000 EUR Area: 50,000 m2 Year of construction: …
$115,67M
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5* hotel in Alanya in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Area 18 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Area: 18,000 m2 Year of construction: 2016 Rooms: 335 rooms. It…
$80,97M
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Family Suite: (2+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Family Suite: (2+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/7
Rooms with balconies, no terraces. Total area 76m2 Living area 70.74 Kitchen and li…
$256,162
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Junior (1+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Junior (1+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/7
Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi. Total area 42 m2 Living area  38.72 Kitchen and l…
$169,270
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Swim up (1+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Swim up (1+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
Rooms are on the 0th floor, with a small yard and a view of the large swimming pool. Tota…
$188,454
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Hotel in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Hotel
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Price on request! 5 star hotel on the seafront. Rooms: 200+ Private beach, marked with …
Price on request
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Hotel 370 000 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Hotel 370 000 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 370 000 m²
The hotel is located on the Mediterranean coast Number of rooms - 400+ Hotel area - 370,00…
$404,86M
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Hotel in Gazipasa, Turkey
Hotel
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Agency KVADRAT offers for sale hotel. Consists of 229 rooms, including rooms for disabled. R…
$20,03M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The hotel is urban type, it is one main 6-storey building. Located 40 km from Alanya airport…
$8,38M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
The hotel complex is located on the first coastline, from the center of Alanya, 12 km. From …
$27,69M
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Hotel in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Hotel
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Price on request! 5 star hotel on the seafront. Rooms: 500+ Private beach, awarded th…
Price on request
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
5 star beach hotel near Konyaalti beach   The hotel is in a convenient location, half a mile…
$1,09M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Oba, Turkey
Hotel 2 500 m²
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 146
Area 2 500 m²
$9,45M
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Two hotels in Antalya are for sale. in Muratpasa, Turkey
Two hotels in Antalya are for sale.
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 7 800 m²
Two hotels for sale in Muratpasa and Kepez | Antalya. Price for two hotels 26,000,000 EUR…
$30,08M
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Hotel 13 000 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 13 000 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 325
Area 13 000 m²
$44,31M
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Hotel 1 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 50
Area 1 m²
$267,551
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Hotel in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
The hotel was built in 2004, the last renovation was carried out in 2014. It is a single 4-s…
$7,06M
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Hotel in Konyaalti, Turkey
Hotel
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 20
APART HOTEL. ANTALYA. CANDYALS 300m to the beach. Beds: 38 (can be increased) Price: 2.250 0…
$2,48M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a sp…
$46,88M
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Junior De Luxe: (1+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Junior De Luxe: (1+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
Rooms with large terraces and private Jacuzzis. Total area 88.56 m2 Living area 39.…
$222,000
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
The hotel is in Alanya 248 rooms suit, 74 m2. 50 standard rooms. To the beach 0 m. Plot 8.80…
$28,68M
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King Suite: (2+1) in Aksu, Turkey
King Suite: (2+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/7
Rooms with a large terrace and a jacuzzi. Total area 110.46 m2 Living area 71.26 Ki…
$364,410
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Hotel 4 850 m² in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 4 850 m²
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 4 850 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Beldibi, near the beach. Built in 2003, the last reno…
$10,70M
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Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels in Alanya, Turkey
Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
The Right way Invest program offers a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a share in…
$131,708
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