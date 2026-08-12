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Investment Properties for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
9
Muratpasa
3
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11 properties total found
Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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Investment 405 m² in Kayi, Turkey
Investment 405 m²
Kayi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
$11,16M
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Investment 53 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 53 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 53 m²
Commercial premises in a modern complex in Konyaalti – an investment in a location that work…
$239,933
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Investment 500 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Investment 500 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
$8,64M
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Investment 2 m² in Kaş, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
$7,15M
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Investment 235 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 235 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,66M
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Investment 75 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 75 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Small-family project by the sea in Antalya – Konyaalti, LimanA new residential project in on…
$595,823
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Investment 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$5,23M
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Investment 220 m² in Dagbeli, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Dagbeli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$7,38M
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Investment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial real estate and hotel rooms – the center of attraction and promising investmentsW…
$305,002
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Investment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Investment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
INTERJERS furniture for the set of 3D glazing apartments # nbsp; Zhalyuzi # nbsp; Open kitch…
$97,351
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

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