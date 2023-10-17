Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

сommercial property
195
hotels
56
offices
15
shops
9
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroom with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Investment 1 bedroom with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 2/7
€750,000
Investment 4 rooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Investment 4 rooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
INTERJERS furniture for the set of 3D glazing apartments # nbsp; Zhalyuzi # nbsp; Open kitch…
€90,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir