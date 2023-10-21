  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

Residential complex Type B_54
Residential complex Type B_54
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€253,946
Completion date: 2023
Asian side - Kadikoy   This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available. This project with full social facilities, is located at the center of Istanbul and very near to the metro-bus station. The list price for one bedroom units starts from 4,175,000 TL.
Residential complex Type B_73
Residential complex Type B_73
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€143,420
Completion date: 2023
Asian side - kartal This project is built on an area of ​​20972 M2 and 60% of the project area consists of green spaces and social facilities. This project will be ready for delivery in 2023. Amazing Sea view which starts from the third floor and complete social facilities are the advantages of the project. The list price for one bedroom units starts from 152,000 $.
Residential complex Type A_37
Residential complex Type A_37
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€3,14M
Completion date: 2024
European side - Nisantasi This project is built on an area of 60,000 M2, which includes 6 blocks and 160 luxury apartments. This project is ready for delivery in 2023. This is very luxury project which is located in the most central and luxurious part of Istanbul. The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,329,000 $.
Residential complex Type B_79
Residential complex Type B_79
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€141,533
Completion date: 2023
European side – Bagcilar This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway. The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and 24-hour security. The list price for one bedroom units starts from 150,000 $.
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€710,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is: art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people 24-hour security with video surveillance concierge services large parking lot play area for children spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies. Facilities and equipment in the house Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms. Advantages The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food. Bus stop - 200 m Metro stations - 550 and 700 m Istanbul Stock Exchange - 2.5 km Sisli - 10 minutes by car Besiktas - 10 minutes by car Sultanahmet area - 25 minutes by car New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes by car
Residential complex Type A_45
Residential complex Type A_45
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€415,384
Completion date: 2025
European Side - Levent This project is built on a land with an area of 103,000 M2, 85% of which is green space. The project will be ready for delivery in 2025 and units with one to four bedroom are available. This project is in city center of Istanbul with full social facilities. The list price for one-bedroom units starts from 6,870,000 lira.
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,19M
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region, the center of European Istanbul. Specially designed for quiet family life, luxury residential compound, without commercial offices. The title deed is ready and the project complies to the requirements of obtaining citizenship through investment. Positive investment indicators, an expected minimum increase of 50% in property price in the region within 5 years. Your new luxurious residence close to the financial and business world of the city, get closer!
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€484,671
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city center, and it is suitable for your family's entertainment near the biggest malls of Istanbul. Rich and varied indoor social facilities suitable for all family members. Real estate investment in this project is a real opportunity, due to its proximity to Maslak, Levent, and the most prestigious financial and business centers. You will be a neighbor to nature and enjoy the clean fresh air and greenery of Belgrade's forests.
Residential complex Type B_67
Residential complex Type B_67
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€144,363
Completion date: 2021
Asian side - fikirtepe   This project is located in the most important area in terms of access. The projects which is placed at a very central locations of Istanbul, is next to the metro-bus station. The project is built on an area of ​​8000 M2, which includes 3 blocks, with 467 units of 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms and 4 bedrooms. The list price for one bedroom units starts from 175.000 $. It is ready to delivery, title deed is ready and suitable for citizenships.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€853,526
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the Bosphorus, the forest and the city. The residence features a parking, an infinity pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, shops, a heliport, lounge areas, restaurants. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the the business city center. Metro station - 1 minute Shopping mall - 3 minutes University - 5 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Park - 6 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex Type B_66
Residential complex Type B_66
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€120,927
Completion date: 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.
Residential complex Type B_81
Residential complex Type B_81
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€220,208
Completion date: 2021
European side - beylikduzu   This project is located on one of the most important highways in Istanbul at all (E 5 and at the same time near the metro-bus). The project is built on an area of 36,581 M2 with 2 blocks and 565 units. What distinguishes the project is that it has sea, lake, and city views, as there are no buildings close to the project. The project is ready to move, title deed in ready and suitable for citizenships. The list price for one bedroom units start from 240,000 $.
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€754,840
Agency: FOA INVEST
A prestigious complex development facility located in the center of one of the main business sites of the European part of Istanbul - Maslak, Saryer. LCD offers owners living, commercial and commercial spaces for a comfortable and active business life.  The Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, which is part of the E80 Class A trans-European motorway, is located next to the complex. The track connects the city of Lisbon ( Portugal ) with the city of Gyurbulak, ( Turkish-Iranian border ). The route passes through 11 countries. External infrastructure: Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, İtü-Ayazağa İstasyonu and Atatürk Oto Sanayi Vodafone metro station, Istanbul Technical University, Bosphorus University, Sultan Mehmed Fatih bridge, Ilgiz Museum of Modern Art, Istigie Park shopping center, Amirgan Park, Belgrade Forest, Ataturk City Park, Sipahi Ocağı Binicilik Kulübü equestrian club.  The main advantages: High investment profitability - the project will generate rental income of 8-9% per annum. The complex is located in the business center of Istanbul Proximity to the main transport arteries Innovative design and architecture The complex consists of two towers of 42 floors each: 445 apartments, 16 penthouses, a 10-story complex with a hotel and a business center, as well as office premises.   The facility offers investors and tenants a choice of layout 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 1,5 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3,5 + 1, the area of which varies from 69 to 269 square meters.  The complex uses an innovative concept of organizing office space, aimed at increasing the efficiency of business activity. There are also fully equipped home offices to choose from - for those who want to combine home comfort and business life. Internal infrastructure: art center, cinema, indoor pool, playground, fitness center, hammam, spa, shopping center, restaurants / cafes, Life Concierge automated system, controlled by artificial intelligence, 24-hour security.
Apartment building Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€679,885
Why this property؟ The Istanbul Maslak Apartments project is located in the most prominent areas of the city, with a growing investment value, and a preferred destination for investors. This project complies with the Turkish citizenship conditions, available with various offers, with a ready title deed. Surrounded by the most vital highways, metro lines, and vital bridges for easier and faster transportation in the large metropolitan city. There is an intelligent control system with the tiniest details of the house and an automated garbage collection system. It has Wide windows for a charming view of the Belgrade forests and the most prestigious European neighborhoods of Istanbul.
