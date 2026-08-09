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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

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İzmit
9
Başiskele
8
Kartepe
4
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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
$816,443
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Property types in Kocaeli

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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