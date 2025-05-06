Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kocaeli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Başiskele
16
İzmit
14
Kartepe
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Condo 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
The residence is surrounded by green nature and a view of the lake The apartment is locat…
$461,866
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/10
Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Kocaeli Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For…
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kocaeli

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go