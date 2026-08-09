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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

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İzmit
9
Başiskele
8
Kartepe
4
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8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$183,430
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3 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$202,319
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5 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$441,633
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
The residence is surrounded by green nature and a view of the lake The apartment is locat…
$461,866
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4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/10
Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Kocaeli Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For…
$145,000
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
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3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
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Property types in Kocaeli

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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