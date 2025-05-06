Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
$269,426
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
$332,066
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
$170,780
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
$148,478
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
$55,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$186,494
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
$816,443
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
Leave a request

